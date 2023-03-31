Disney’s Next New Cruise Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Disney Cruise Line celebrated a construction milestone on the next new cruise ship that will enter their fleet, Disney Treasure.

Disney Treasure will be the cruise line’s second Triton class ship and will enter service in 2024. The cruise line held a keel laying ceremony for the ship this week at the Meyer Werft shipyard.

The ceremony, which follows maritime tradition, was celebrated with the placement of a newly-minted coin under the keel of the ship.

The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies ship’s adventure motif. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for captivating onboard experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The keel laying marks a significant milestone in the construction of a new ship. Blocks of the ship will now begin to come together. Once all of the blocks are in place, the ship will be floated out and the interior of the vessel will be completed.

Disney Cruise Line has a third and final Triton class ship that will enter service in 2025.