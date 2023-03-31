Sponsored Links
Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney's Next New Cruise Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Disney’s Next New Cruise Ship Reaches Construction Milestone

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line celebrated a construction milestone on the next new cruise ship that will enter their fleet, Disney Treasure.

Disney Treasure will be the cruise line’s second Triton class ship and will enter service in 2024.  The cruise line held a keel laying ceremony for the ship this week at the Meyer Werft shipyard.

The ceremony, which follows maritime tradition, was celebrated with the placement of a newly-minted coin under the keel of the ship.

Philip Gennotte, portfolio project management executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Germany, took part in the keel laying ceremony for the Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. During the ceremony, a time-honored maritime tradition, a newly minted coin was placed under the keel of the ship for good fortune. The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies ship’s adventure motif. (Robert Fiebak, photographer)

The commemorative coin used in the ceremony featured an etching of Captain Minnie Mouse donning a new look that embodies ship’s adventure motif. The theme of adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration, will pave the way for captivating onboard experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

The keel laying marks a significant milestone in the construction of a new ship.  Blocks of the ship will now begin to come together. Once all of the blocks are in place, the ship will be floated out and the interior of the vessel will be completed.

Disney Cruise Line has a third and final Triton class ship that will enter service in 2025.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
