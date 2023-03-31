Most Searched Cruise Lines in All 50 U.S. States (Visual Maps)

What cruise lines get the most searches in each U.S. state? Does Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean get “Googled” more often in your state?

These visual maps of the U.S. show which cruise lines are searched the most often state-by-state.

I won’t bury the lead. Royal Caribbean dominates search numbers in every state except four.

But I will show the percentage of searches for each of the major cruise lines, so you can see that it’s pretty close in some states.

The map below shows the percentage of online searches for cruise brands compared to that state’s population. General cruise search terms were excluded, so only terms with a cruise line’s name, ship, or specific feature were included.

Also, note that only 9 of the largest cruise lines were included in these figures.

The darker the color the more searches are made in that state compared to the average.

Here is the country-wide break down of search percentages for the U.S. Further down you can see maps showing which cruise lines get the most searches across the United States.

Royal Caribbean: 36%

Carnival Cruise Line: 21%

Norwegian Cruise Line: 13%

Disney Cruise Line: 8%

MSC Cruises: 5%

Holland America: 5%

Princess Cruises: 5%

Celebrity Cruises: 4%

Virgin Voyages: 3%

Total searches across all the above cruise lines = 12,137,440 each month, averaged over the last 12 months.

Using an Excel spreadsheet I compiled the data from all 50 states.

I recently wrote a post about the top 25 cruise ships that are getting the most searches online within the last 12 months that you also might find interesting.

This time I wanted to break down the data by state and see which cruise lines were winning the popularity contest of online search.

Remember, this data is for online searches. It does not reflect bookings or any other data.

I looked at the search data for all 50 states in the United States to examine which cruise lines were getting the most searches. The data was mostly from Google but also included search from Bing and other smaller search engines as well.

The cruise lines compared included: Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, MSC, Disney, Princess, Holland America, Celebrity, and Virgin.

For the search data I used all kinds of search terms to get the figures, including the name of the cruise line, any ships under that brand, and any cruise line specific queries.

Since the 5 most searched cruise ships were Royal Caribbean ships it shouldn’t be too surprising that the cruise line is generating the most overall searches as well.

The maps below show which states see a higher or lower than average online search percentage for that cruise line’s search terms.

This percentage is from the sum of all of the other cruise brands used in this data.

As an easy guide, when you see darker colors in the maps for each cruise line below, it means that cruise line gets more searches than average in that state. And lighter colors mean fewer searches than average.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean makes up 36% of all cruise brand searches online.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival makes up 21% of all cruise brand searches online.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian makes up 13% of all cruise brand searches online.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney makes up 8% of all cruise brand searches online.

MSC Cruises

MSC makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

Holland America Line

Holland America makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

Princess Cruises

Princess makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity makes up about 4% of all cruise brand searches made online.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages makes up about 3% of all cruise brand searches made online.

Table showing the data

Several keyword tool were used to gather and compile this data. Below I have imported one of the spreadsheets to show how these maps were made.

It may be hard to see on a mobile device, but I wanted to include it so you can see the numbers in greater detail if it is of interest to you.

