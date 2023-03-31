Sponsored Links
Most Searched Cruise Lines in All 50 U.S. States (Visual Maps)

Most Searched Cruise Lines in All 50 U.S. States (Visual Maps)

Visual maps for each cruise line, showing what states search more often for that brand.

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise Facts
What cruise lines get the most searches in each U.S. state?  Does Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean get “Googled” more often in your state?

These visual maps of the U.S. show which cruise lines are searched the most often state-by-state.

I won’t bury the lead.  Royal Caribbean dominates search numbers in every state except four.

But I will show the percentage of searches for each of the major cruise lines, so you can see that it’s pretty close in some states.

The map below shows the percentage of online searches for cruise brands compared to that state’s population.  General cruise search terms were excluded, so only terms with a cruise line’s name, ship, or specific feature were included.

Also, note that only 9 of the largest cruise lines were included in these figures.

The darker the color the more searches are made in that state compared to the average.

Map showing how many searches for cruise brands are made in each state

Here is the country-wide break down of search percentages for the U.S.  Further down you can see maps showing which cruise lines get the most searches across the United States.

  • Royal Caribbean:  36%
  • Carnival Cruise Line:  21%
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: 13%
  • Disney Cruise Line:  8%
  • MSC Cruises:  5%
  • Holland America: 5%
  • Princess Cruises: 5%
  • Celebrity Cruises: 4%
  • Virgin Voyages:  3%

Total searches across all the above cruise lines = 12,137,440 each month, averaged over the last 12 months.

Using an Excel spreadsheet I compiled the data from all 50 states.

I recently wrote a post about the top 25 cruise ships that are getting the most searches online within the last 12 months that you also might find interesting.

This time I wanted to break down the data by state and see which cruise lines were winning the popularity contest of online search.

Remember, this data is for online searches.  It does not reflect bookings or any other data.

I looked at the search data for all 50 states in the United States to examine which cruise lines were getting the most searches.  The data was mostly from Google but also included search from Bing and other smaller search engines as well.

The cruise lines compared included:  Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, MSC, Disney, Princess, Holland America, Celebrity, and Virgin.

For the search data I used all kinds of search terms to get the figures, including the name of the cruise line, any ships under that brand, and any cruise line specific queries.

Since the 5 most searched cruise ships were Royal Caribbean ships it shouldn’t be too surprising that the cruise line is generating the most overall searches as well.

The maps below show which states see a higher or lower than average online search percentage for that cruise line’s search terms.

This percentage is from the sum of all of the other cruise brands used in this data.

As an easy guide, when you see darker colors in the maps for each cruise line below, it means that cruise line gets more searches than average in that state.  And lighter colors mean fewer searches than average.

 

Royal Caribbean International

royal caribbean online searches by state
Darker colors in Texas, Florida, and the northeast show a stronger than average presence in those regions for Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean makes up 36% of all cruise brand searches online.

 

Carnival Cruise Line

US map showing what states search for Carnival cruise line more or less than average
Darker colors in southern states and California show a stronger online search presence in those areas compared to New England and the western states.

Carnival makes up 21% of all cruise brand searches online.

 

Norwegian Cruise Line

Map showing Norwegian cruise lines online searches by state in US
Darker colors in New England show a stronger average in the region for the company compared to other areas.  Also, note Hawaii with a strong presence as Pride of America is the only ship that sails from Honolulu year round.

Norwegian makes up 13% of all cruise brand searches online.

 

Disney Cruise Line

Map showing Disney online searches on US Map by percentage
Darker colors in California and the Northwestern United States show a stronger than average search presence in those regions.  Also, note Hawaii and Vermont on the upper end of the spectrum.

Disney makes up 8% of all cruise brand searches online.

MSC Cruises

Map of online searches for MSC cruise brand by state
Darker colors in Florida and Arkansas show a stronger search presence for the company.

MSC makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

 

Holland America Line

US map showing Holland America search presence
Darker colors in Alaska and the Northwest show a stronger search presence related to interest in Alaskan sailings with the company.

Holland America makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

 

Princess Cruises

Princess cruise searches shown by percentage on US map
The darker areas in Alaska and the Northwest show a stronger search presence for Princess.

Princess makes up 5% of all cruise brand searches made online.

 

Celebrity Cruises

US map showing where searches are being made for Celebrity cruises
Darker colors in Alaska, the Northeast and the Northwest show a stronger search presence for Celebrity.

Celebrity makes up about 4% of all cruise brand searches made online.

 

Virgin Voyages

US map showing online searches for Virgin Voyages
Although smaller in market share, darker colors in the Midwest and New England show a stronger search presence for the company.

Virgin Voyages makes up about 3% of all cruise brand searches made online.

 

Table showing the data

Several keyword tool were used to gather and compile this data.  Below I have imported one of the spreadsheets to show how these maps were made.

It may be hard to see on a mobile device, but I wanted to include it so you can see the numbers in greater detail if it is of interest to you.

Carnival Royal C. MSC Norwegian Disney Celebrity Holland A. Princess Virgin
Alabama 30% 29% 4% 10% 9% 5% 5% 5% 4%
Alaska 14% 21% 4% 14% 8% 7% 15% 13% 3%
Arizona 19% 30% 3% 16% 9% 5% 8% 8% 4%
Arkansas 27% 27% 7% 11% 8% 4% 5% 6% 4%
California 23% 29% 2% 12% 12% 4% 6% 9% 3%
Colorado 16% 33% 4% 14% 9% 5% 7% 7% 4%
Connecticut 14% 35% 5% 20% 8% 5% 5% 5% 4%
Delaware 16% 32% 5% 14% 9% 6% 6% 7% 4%
Florida 18% 43% 7% 11% 7% 5% 3% 3% 4%
Georgia 27% 37% 6% 7% 7% 5% 3% 4% 4%
Hawaii 11% 18% 4% 22% 11% 6% 12% 11% 4%
Idaho 16% 25% 5% 15% 10% 6% 10% 10% 4%
Illinois 20% 35% 4% 14% 10% 4% 5% 5% 4%
Indiana 22% 36% 4% 12% 9% 4% 5% 5% 4%
Iowa 18% 28% 5% 15% 10% 5% 8% 8% 4%
Kansas 21% 31% 4% 12% 9% 5% 7% 7% 4%
Kentucky 25% 32% 5% 11% 9% 4% 5% 6% 4%
Louisiana 34% 27% 3% 13% 7% 4% 4% 4% 3%
Maine 14% 27% 5% 19% 9% 6% 8% 8% 4%
Maryland 23% 39% 4% 11% 7% 4% 4% 4% 4%
Massachusetts 12% 35% 4% 25% 8% 4% 5% 4% 3%
Michigan 21% 37% 4% 14% 7% 4% 5% 5% 3%
Minnesota 15% 33% 4% 16% 9% 5% 8% 7% 4%
Mississippi 31% 23% 4% 13% 9% 5% 5% 6% 4%
Missouri 23% 32% 4% 14% 8% 4% 6% 5% 4%
Montana 15% 20% 5% 16% 11% 7% 11% 11% 4%
Nebraska 16% 26% 5% 14% 11% 6% 9% 9% 4%
Nevada 18% 28% 4% 15% 9% 5% 8% 8% 4%
New Hampshire 12% 28% 5% 22% 9% 6% 7% 7% 4%
New Jersey 12% 42% 5% 19% 7% 4% 3% 3% 3%
New Mexico 17% 25% 4% 13% 11% 6% 10% 10% 5%
New York 15% 39% 5% 23% 7% 4% 3% 3% 3%
North Carolina 29% 35% 4% 9% 7% 5% 4% 4% 3%
North Dakota 16% 21% 5% 16% 12% 7% 8% 10% 5%
Ohio 22% 39% 4% 12% 8% 4% 4% 4% 3%
Oklahoma 26% 33% 4% 11% 8% 4% 6% 6% 4%
Oregon 14% 27% 4% 16% 9% 5% 11% 10% 4%
Pennsylvania 16% 43% 4% 16% 8% 4% 3% 3% 3%
Rhode Island 13% 31% 6% 20% 8% 6% 6% 7% 4%
South Carolina 31% 32% 4% 8% 7% 5% 4% 4% 4%
South Dakota 17% 21% 5% 15% 12% 6% 10% 11% 4%
Tennessee 29% 33% 4% 9% 8% 5% 4% 4% 4%
Texas 29% 43% 2% 8% 6% 3% 3% 3% 3%
Utah 19% 36% 4% 9% 10% 4% 7% 7% 3%
Vermont 15% 22% 6% 18% 11% 7% 9% 9% 4%
Virginia 25% 36% 4% 11% 8% 4% 4% 4% 4%
Washington 13% 29% 3% 18% 8% 4% 13% 9% 3%
West Virginia 22% 29% 6% 11% 10% 5% 6% 7% 4%
Wisconsin 16% 32% 4% 16% 9% 5% 7% 6% 4%
Wyoming 16% 20% 6% 15% 12% 6% 10% 11% 4%

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
