2 Adults Only Cruise Lines Named Best for Small and Large Ships

Two adults only cruise lines, Viking and Virgin Voyages, were named best for small and large cruise ships in the 11th annual Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards.



Viking was named best in the following six categories for small cruise ships:

Best overall cruise line

Best cabins

Best dining (Viking Expeditions)

Best value for the money

Best river cruise line

Best for first time cruisers

Virgin Voyages was named best in the following categories for large cruise ships:

Best overall cruise line

Best cabins

Best dining

Best service

Best value for the money

Cruise Critic considered any cruise ship that carries 2,000 or more passengers as a large ship with small ships carrying less than 1,200.

“While this is our eleventh year announcing our Cruisers’ Choice Awards, this year’s awards are some of the most meaningful to-date,” shared Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic. “Our awards were paused for the past two years, due to the pandemic and the challenges it brought the industry. With the successful return of the cruise industry, and a global demand that continues to grow, this year’s awards are positioned to be more important and impactful than ever before. And as the cruise industry has returned to its new normal, it continues to prove its resiliency and dedication to delivering guests truly memorable vacations – as evident by this year’s list of winners.”

The awards were based off of ratings submitted to Cruise Critic for cruises that sailed in 2022.