Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Ship's New Thrill Ride Will Debut Later This Year

Cruise Ship’s New Thrill Ride Will Debut Later This Year

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
MSC Cruises is taking thrills to a new level this fall when ROBOTRON debuts on their new cruise ship, MSC Seascape.

ROBOTRON is a state-of-the-art robotic arm with an attached gondola that seats three guests – flying them nearly 175 feet above the sea. The adrenaline-pumping experience gives riders an unobstructed 360° view of the horizon as they hang over the edge of the deck, flip upside down and move in all directions. You can watch a 30 second video below that gives a first look at this new cruise ship attraction.

ROBOTRON riders will be able to select their desired thrill level – a first among robotic arm rides – ranging from family-friendly to high-intensity. They can also set the mood with colored lights, music preferences and more. Coupled with the adjacent video screen, ROBOTRON acts as a moving DJ booth, with the rhythm and bass visualized as colorful patterns and pulses of light while the robotic arm is bouncing and twisting in tempo.

Other high-tech entertainment features on board MSC Seascape include:

VR 360° Flight Simulator: This ride offers the ultimate virtual motion experience, complete with VR headsets and impressive special effects. Guests can choose from various worlds to dive into a thrill-ride like no other.

VR Motorcycles: Guests with a need for speed will love MSC Seascape’s new VR motorcycles, where players will be transported to the racetrack with wind and water effects to complete the experience.

MSC Formula Racer: Perfect for car racing enthusiasts ready to get their high-speed fix, this activity puts guests in the driver’s seat for a thrilling racing simulation game with realistic effects that will get their heart rates going.

Immersive XD Cinema: The minute guests put on their 3D glasses, they dive into alternate worlds where players will battle it out against zombies, skeletons and more. Only one player can be crowned the victor, so guests will need to prove their sharp-shooting skills against each other for ultimate bragging rights.

MSC Seascape will arrive in New York in early December for its christening ceremony before heading to Miami and sailing cruises to the Caribbean from Miami.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
