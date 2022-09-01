Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

Azamara, a premium cruise line offering cruises to the Caribbean and to Europe, is removing their vaccine requirement for guests on December 1, 2022.



The dropping of the vaccine requirement by Azamara will apply to cruises to Europe and in the Caribbean, unless required by local regulations.

Regardless of vaccination status, Azamara will continue to encourage all guests departing from any port to get tested at leisure prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. These results will not be required to board the vessel.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we have continued to closely monitor the evolving global situation,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. “Azamara continues to implement the highest safety measures in accordance with the local health authorities and the current positive direction of the travel industry. We look forward to many being able to sail with us for the immersive cruising experience that we are known for and explore the wonderful destinations the Azamara way.”

Azamara recently made the decision to remove its COVID-19 embarkation testing requirement as of July 25, 2022. COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to guests onboard as needed. To ensure a safe environment for guests and crew members, Azamara’s crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and wear face coverings while onboard.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line with four cruise ships in their fleet. They offer immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience compared to other cruise lines.