Cruise News Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Azamara, a premium cruise line offering cruises to the Caribbean and to Europe, is removing their vaccine requirement for guests on December 1, 2022.

The dropping of the vaccine requirement by Azamara will apply to cruises to Europe and in the Caribbean, unless required by local regulations.

Regardless of vaccination status, Azamara will continue to encourage all guests departing from any port to get tested at leisure prior to travel to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. These results will not be required to board the vessel.

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we have continued to closely monitor the evolving global situation,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. “Azamara continues to implement the highest safety measures in accordance with the local health authorities and the current positive direction of the travel industry. We look forward to many being able to sail with us for the immersive cruising experience that we are known for and explore the wonderful destinations the Azamara way.”

Sponsored Links

Azamara recently made the decision to remove its COVID-19 embarkation testing requirement as of July 25, 2022. COVID-19 testing will continue to be available to guests onboard as needed. To ensure a safe environment for guests and crew members, Azamara’s crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and wear face coverings while onboard.

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line with four cruise ships in their fleet.  They offer immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience compared to other cruise lines.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December
Previous articleCruise Ship’s New Thrill Ride Will Debut Later This Year
Next articleNorwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Selling Condos on Cruise Ship You Live On

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has signed a deal with the Brodosplit Shipyard to build a cruise ship that will have 547 residences that you can...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,875FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Selling Condos on Cruise Ship You Live On

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has signed a deal with the Brodosplit Shipyard to build a cruise ship that will have 547 residences that you can...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Eliminates Testing But Keeps Vaccine Requirement

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to eliminate pre-cruise COVID-19 testing starting next month. The cruise line also announced that they will be...
Read more
Cruise News

Regent’s New Cruises Open for Bookings on August 24

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world's finest luxury cruise lines, has announced new cruises in 2024-2025 that will open for bookings on...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world's #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line's newest ship,...

Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line offering cruises to the Caribbean and to Europe, is removing their vaccine requirement for guests on December 1, 2022. The...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share