Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world’s #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima.

While Coca-Cola is currently only on Norwegian Prima, it will be rolled out to the other 17 cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of the year.

“With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Colaâ during the christening of Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience.”

As the first of six cruise ships in the new Prima class, NCL’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years, Norwegian Prima debuted on August 27 from Reykjavik, Iceland to more than 2,500 guests in a larger-than-life christening celebration with an unforgettable performance by Katy Perry, global superstar and godmother of the ship.

Sponsored Links

Built in Marghera, Italy, by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long, 143,535 gross tons, and can accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, and Oceanwalk.

Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations, including a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola
Previous articleAzamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Enters the Fleet

Ben Souza -
Norwegian christened their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, this weekend as the cruise line saw the first of six new ships enter the fleet. ...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the addition of the newest cruise ship in their fleet this week, Norwegian Prima. Norwegian Prima is the first of...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Testing for Some Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped the pre-cruise testing requirement for cruises that leave from several of their homeports. Beginning on August 1, 2022, vaccinated passengers...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,875FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Enters the Fleet

Ben Souza -
Norwegian christened their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, this weekend as the cruise line saw the first of six new ships enter the fleet. ...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Ship With the Longest Racetrack at Sea

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the addition of the newest cruise ship in their fleet this week, Norwegian Prima. Norwegian Prima is the first of...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Testing for Some Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped the pre-cruise testing requirement for cruises that leave from several of their homeports. Beginning on August 1, 2022, vaccinated passengers...
Read more
Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise Line Offering 70% Off 2nd Guest and 6 Free Perks

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering their annual Freedom Sale for the 4th of July weekend that not only has 70% off the second guest...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world's #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line's newest ship,...

Azamara Removing Vaccine Requirement in December

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line offering cruises to the Caribbean and to Europe, is removing their vaccine requirement for guests on December 1, 2022. The...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share