Norwegian Cruise Line Switching to Coca-Cola

Norwegian Cruise Line has signed a beverage partnership with Coca-Cola and the world’s #1 soft drink is debuting on the cruise line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima.



While Coca-Cola is currently only on Norwegian Prima, it will be rolled out to the other 17 cruise ships in Norwegian’s fleet by the end of the year.

“With the historic debut of Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line continues to push boundaries across every element of the guest experience, so it’s perfectly fitting that we are unveiling and bringing on board a fresh, new beverage partnership with Coca-Colaâ during the christening of Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “As a company rooted in history, Norwegian Cruise Line is honored to align with a fellow beloved brand, Coca-Cola, and we look forward to leveraging this relationship to continue to enhance our guest experience.”

As the first of six cruise ships in the new Prima class, NCL’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years, Norwegian Prima debuted on August 27 from Reykjavik, Iceland to more than 2,500 guests in a larger-than-life christening celebration with an unforgettable performance by Katy Perry, global superstar and godmother of the ship.

Built in Marghera, Italy, by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Norwegian Prima is 965 feet long, 143,535 gross tons, and can accommodate 3,100 guests at double occupancy. Norwegian Prima offers guests exciting itineraries, the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise categories, and brand-first experiences with Ocean Boulevard, Indulge Food Hall, The Concourse, Infinity Beach, and Oceanwalk.

Norwegian Prima also features multiple first-at-sea innovations, including a three-story transformational theater-nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club; its three-level racetrack with the Prima Speedway; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar with The Metropolitan Bar.