Princess Cruises Adds New Love Boat Sale

The Love Boat Sale will run through the end of October 2022 and is good on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii, Panama Canal, and more. When you book a cruise on a Princess cruise ship in 2023, you’ll receive $765 value when booking during The Love Boat Sale, which includes $100 shore excursion credit.

The sale celebrates the cruise line’s past connection to “The Love Boat,” where Princess cruise ships were the romantic backdrop for the iconic series, as well as “The Real Love Boat,” the upcoming reality dating adventure inspired by the show, debuting on CBS October 5, and hosted by husband-and-wife team Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. “The Real Love Boat” is also set onboard a Princess ship, Regal Princess, sailing through the dreamy Mediterranean.

Guests who book during The Love Boat Sale with Princess Plus – a cruise fare that adds highly desired amenities including drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation, or Princess Premier – which includes everything offered in Princess Plus, plus multi-device Wi-Fi, specialty dining, a photo package and Princess Prizes – will receive a $100 shore excursions credit per person.

The $765 value is based on a seven-day cruise booked with Princess Plus, with the added shore excursions credit, so those booking longer cruises and/or Princess Premier save even more.

The Love Boat Sale runs from September 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda.