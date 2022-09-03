Sailings on Regent Seven Seas Cruises Continue to See Strong Demand

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, topped their own single day booking record for the third year in a row when their 2024-2025 cruises when on sale.



Demonstrating the continued and growing appetite of luxury travelers for the Unrivaled Experience that Regent offers, the cruise line beat its previous largest booking day of August 18, 2021 when it launched its 2023-2024 Voyage Collection.

“This is an incredible achievement and is testament to the hard-working Regent teams across both our ships and shore-side offices around the globe. We thank our valued Travel Advisors we partner with and our loyal guests for their passion for luxury travel,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “This year’s voyage collection was highly appealing with more variety featuring over 160 new port-intensive itineraries that discover every part of the globe, including on board our newest ship Seven Seas Grandeur® once she joins The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet in 2023.”

There was also a strong demand for the line’s distinctive suites, as well as the palatial, 4,443 square feet Regent Suite. These trends illustrate that travelers are putting more value on their time and experiences and are willing to spend more to explore the world in luxury, enjoying the highest possible standards of service in lavishly designed restaurants, lounges, and suites.

Sponsored Links



Booking data also revealed that there was an increase of reservations made by Travel Partners compared to the previous year’s 2023-2024 Voyage Collection launch. Additionally, the cruise line saw a large upsurge of sales made on the day by guests who were already sailing the five-ship fleet.

The feat is the company’s eighth record-breaking launch since 2019 where it achieved its then largest World Cruise launch day. Regent has subsequently attained three more World Cruise launch day records through May 2022 when Regent’s 2025 World Cruise was unveiled in June 2022, fully reserved before officially opening for bookings.

The second launch day record of 2022 occurred when Regent launched its 2024 2025 Grand Voyage Collection in July. In addition, the cruise line has broken its own single biggest booking days each year since 2020 with successive Voyage Collection launches.