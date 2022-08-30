Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Cruise Lines Switching to SpaceX's Starlink for Internet

Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Lines Switching to SpaceX’s Starlink for Internet

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean Group announced that their cruise lines will be switching to SpaceX’s Starlink for high-speed internet on their cruise ships.

The innovative broadband internet service will be installed on all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises ships, along with all new cruise ship for each of the cruise lines.

Deployment of the Starlink technology across Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise ships will begin immediately, leveraging the insights obtained from the trial onboard Freedom of the Seas. The installation is slated to be completed on all cruise ships early next year.

The first Celebrity cruise ship to receive the faster internet will be Celebrity Beyond on September 5.  The service will be available on all of the Edge class ships by the end of the year.

“Our purpose as a company is to deliver the best vacation experiences to our guests responsibly, and this new offering, which is the biggest public deployment of Starlink’s high-speed internet in the travel industry so far, demonstrates our commitment to that purpose,” said Jason Liberty, president and chief executive officer of Royal Caribbean Group. “This technology will provide game-changing internet connectivity onboard our ships, enhancing the cruise experience for guests and crew alike. It will improve and enable more high-bandwidth activities like video streaming as well as activities like video calls. Using Starlink is one more example of our continued focus on innovation and excellence for our guests, our crew, the communities we visit and our shareholders.”

Faster and more reliable internet will also make it easier for guests and crew to remain connected to work, family and friends – no matter where they are in the world.

“Royal Caribbean Group selecting Starlink to provide high-speed, low-latency internet across their fleet will make their passengers’ getaways even more luxurious,” said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with Royal Caribbean Group to ensure travelers at sea can stay connected with a great internet experience.”

Ben Souza
Previous article: Virgin, the Adults Only Cruise Line, Adds Loyalty Status Matching

Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Lines Switching to SpaceX’s Starlink for Internet

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean Group announced that their cruise lines will be switching to SpaceX's Starlink for high-speed internet on their cruise ships. The innovative broadband internet...

Virgin, the Adults Only Cruise Line, Adds Loyalty Status Matching

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that offers cruises from Miami, is adding a new loyalty program. The new loyalty program will not...
