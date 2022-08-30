Virgin, the Adults Only Cruise Line, Adds Loyalty Status Matching

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that offers cruises from Miami, is adding a new loyalty program. The new loyalty program will not only reward those who sailed during the cruise line’s first year of operation, but they will also match your loyalty status from other cruise lines.



Virgin Voyages plans on rolling out the most lucrative rewards program at sea in 2023. However, the cruise line is offering VIP perks right now for those who sailed in 2021 and also those who have sailed twice in 2022.

Sea Blazers, those who sailed with Virgin during the cruise line’s first year of operation in 2021, will have access to Deep Blue Extras as well as Red Hot Booking Bonus months. (perks at listed farther down in this article) In addition, they will receive additional perks including a $125 bar tab bonus for life.

Those who sailed with Virgin twice in 2022, will be coined Sea-Rovers and receive Deep Blue Extras and access to Red Hot Booking Bonus Months. On top of that, they’ll get a $100 Bar Tab Bonus through 2024.

With the cruise line’s Match and Sea More Program, they will match (and give you more) than your current loyalty status. You’ll automatically become a Sea-Rover, get Deep Blue Extras on your very first cruise, and also get access to Red Hot Booking Bonus Months. You can submit your information here and get instant VIP access through status matching.

Deep Blue Extras

Expedited Boarding: A VIP-style dedicated line at embarkation awaits you at the terminal

Unlimited Premium Wifi (where available)

An Exclusive Cocktail Event

$10 daily specialty coffee credit per cabin

Shake for Champagne and receive a bottle of Moet & Chandon for free

Two pressed items, One dry-cleaned item, and a bag of laundry

For any and all of your needs, you’ll have access to a dedicated agent on board

Red Hot Bookings Months

For every sailing booked during a Red Hot Booking Month, you’ll receive $200 in onboard credit for the cruise booked

Earn tokens for every dollar spent to fast-track you to the highest tiers possible in the loyalty program in 2023

You’ll be entered to win incredible Virgin Group perks — from 7 nights in Ulusaba to airfare for 2 on Virgin Atlantic (upper class tickets, of course)

Virgin Voyages plans to roll out their complete loyalty program in 2023 and the cruise line is promising it to be the most irresistible one at sea.