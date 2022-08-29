Another Major Cruise Line Eliminates Vaccine Requirement for U.S. Citizens

MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce relaxed health protocols including the elimination of their vaccine requirement for U.S. citizens starting on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

While no longer required, MSC Cruises still recommends all U.S. residents be fully vaccinated and tested prior to sailing. Requirements for non-U.S. residents remain unchanged. Updated guidelines for MSC Cruises’ sailings departing from U.S. ports to the Caribbean and the Bahamas on or after September 1 include:

U.S. Residents:

Vaccination is recommended but no longer required.

Pre-cruise testing is recommended, but not required for travelers who are fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated guests are still required to show proof of vaccination at embarkation.

Unvaccinated guests are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of 2 are exempt from testing requirements.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

Non-U.S. Residents:

Full vaccination is required for guests 12 years and older.

Regardless of vaccination status, guests 2 years and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation.

Guests under the age of 2 are exempt from testing requirements.

All policies are subject to local destination requirements.

Sponsored Links



MSC Cruises will continue to monitor pandemic conditions and port requirements and recommends fully vaccinated guests receive booster doses when eligible, per CDC recommendations. More than 95 percent of MSC Cruises’ crew are fully vaccinated, and all crew are regularly tested.