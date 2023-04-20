Cruise Ship from Fastest Growing Cruise Line Arrives in New York City

MSC Cruises, the third-largest and fastest-growing cruise line in the world, has made a grand entrance into the Big Apple today. Their stunning megaship, MSC Meraviglia, arrived in New York City earlier this morning, docking at the Brooklyn cruise terminal. The ship is set to embark on a series of voyages throughout the year, starting this weekend.

Cruise itineraries out of New York City will include sailings to the Bahamas and Florida, Canada and New England, and Bermuda.

MSC Meraviglia boasts an impressive list of amenities and features that are ideal for sailing to regions of various climates. From spacious indoor and outdoor public spaces to a pool deck with a retractable roof that opens and closes depending on the weather, MSC Meraviglia truly is “The Ship for All Seasons.”

The cruise line is deploying the ship to New York as part of their ongoing efforts to bring their largest, most modern vessels to the North American market. New York City will now join Miami and Port Canaveral on the list of homeports for MSC Cruises.

New York City has become a competitive cruise market in recent years, and MSC Cruises is committing to the city as the perfect homeport for passengers seeking a getaway at the beach or viewing the fall-foliage of New England.

President of MSC Cruises USA, Rubén Rodríguez, explained why New York is such an important part of the company’s vision:

“When we chose New York as the next step in our North American expansion, we knew that MSC Meraviglia would be the perfect ship, given her versatility and offerings for a wide variety of climates. She’s big and innovative, she offers something for everyone, and now she’s more accessible than ever for our guests in and around New York. We’re thrilled to give guests from the Northeast a direct link to our private destination—Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve—which is part of our fantastic itineraries to The Bahamas. As the year goes on, they’ll have other options like spending several days exploring Bermuda, or heading north for the breathtaking fall foliage in Canada and New England.”

Itineraries

MSC Meraviglia will offer three main itineraries out of NY, including voyages to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and Canada.

For a tropical getaway, guests can choose from 7- to 11-night sailings to destinations such as Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida, Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico.

For those who prefer a shorter trip, starting in August, there are 5- and 6-night sailings to Kings Wharf in Bermuda, where guests can enjoy several days to explore the beauty of the island.

In the fall, MSC Meraviglia will offer 10- and 11-night itineraries to Canada and New England, calling at Newport, Boston, and Portland in the U.S., as well as Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Sydney in Canada. This is a perfect opportunity to witness the beautiful autumn foliage and experience the vibrant culture of the region.

What about the economic impact?

The expansion of MSC Cruises to New York City, along with the ongoing deployment of MSC Meraviglia in the region, is expected to have a considerable economic impact, according to data from the NYC Economic Development Corporation and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

The deployment of the ship is expected to create up to 10,000 full-time equivalent jobs, including the direct employment of 150 New Yorkers to assist with terminal operations in partnership with SMS International Shore Operations and NYC’s Workforce1.

The move is expected to attract over 200,000 domestic and international visitors to the city every year, which will result in up to $102 million in local spending annually while those visitors are on shore. This is great news for the local economy and highlights the positive impact that the cruise industry can have on communities.

Environmental impact

The MSC Meraviglia boasts a variety of cutting-edge technology and solutions aimed at reducing her environmental impact. Notable features include an exhaust gas cleaning system designed to emit cleaner emissions, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and smart heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems capable of recovering heat from machinery spaces.

The use of LED lighting and smart devices also helps to significantly conserve energy. These measures are all part of MSC Cruises’ pledge to deliver the ultimate holiday experience at sea while remaining committed to sustainability.

About MSC Meraviglia

At the time of its construction in 2017, Meraviglia was the largest cruise ship ever built by a European-owned cruise line. The 171,598 GRT vessel also had the honor of being the largest cruise ship to port in Manhattan’s cruise terminal in 2019.

With a double capacity of 4,428 and a max capacity of over 5,700 passengers, MSC Meraviglia is 1,036 feet long with 19 decks for passengers to enjoy.

Some of the features on this Meraviglia-class vessel include:

10 types of staterooms to choose from, including solo cabins, balcony cabins, and suite accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club, the premium “ship within a ship” experience offering butler service and exclusive access to a restaurant, lounge, and pool area

Galleria Meraviglia, a 315+ feet promenade lined with shops, restaurants, and bars and an LED sky screen

20 bars and 12 restaurants onboard, including Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Ocean Cay, HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, and Kaito Sushi and Teppanyaki

Indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, and an intricate water park at sea featuring three twisting slides and the Himalayan Bridge ropes course

Seven different shows in the 985-seat Broadway Theatre and the famous Carousel Lounge

The MSC Aurea Spa offering massage therapy, body treatments, facial treatments, and a thermal area

A 6,000 sq ft gym featuring Technogym™ equipment with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the main pool deck

Entertainment area including the MSC Formula Racer, full-sized bowling alley with two lanes, interactive XD cinema, flight simulator, and video games arcade

Sportsplex with facilities for basketball, tennis, squash, volleyball, Pickle Ball, mini-golf, and five-a-side soccer

MSC Kids’ Club for children 0-17 years old with dedicated areas for babies, toddlers, children, and teenagers, plus the Lego® Experience.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and is part of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, a privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with a maritime heritage of over 300 years. MSC Cruises, the contemporary brand, boasts a modern fleet of 19 vessels, with plans to expand the fleet to 23 cruise ships by 2025. Additionally, the company has options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

As the world’s third largest cruise brand, MSC Cruises takes the lead in Europe, South America, the Gulf region, and Southern Africa, with a larger market share and capacity deployment than any other player in the industry. The company is also the fastest-growing global cruise brand and has established a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America, and the Far East markets.

Guests can expect an immersive, enriching, and safe cruise experience inspired by the company’s European heritage. MSC Cruises offers international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the latest user-friendly technology onboard. The health and safety of guests, crew, and communities at the destinations served by the company’s ships are the company’s top priority. In August 2020, MSC Cruises became the first major line to return to sea, implementing a comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol.

MSC Cruises has a long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and aims to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The company invests significantly in next-generation environmental marine technologies to support their accelerated development and industry-wide availability.