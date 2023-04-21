Cruise Ship Will Visit Antarctica and the Arctic Circle During 133 Day Cruise

63 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced a new 133 day cruise in 2025 that will visit both Antarctica and the Arctic Circle.



This new Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole cruise will take place on the ship Volendam. It will enable cruisers to visit five continents when the cruise travels from south-to-north.

The cruise will depart on January 25, 2025, and begin and end in Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale). It will visit 68 ports of call in 28 countries.

The cruise will follow a south-north-south route through the Panama Canal, down along the west coast of South America to Antarctica, then up along Argentina and Brazil to the heart of the Amazon River.

Sponsored Links



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The ship then crosses the Atlantic Ocean to Africa, sails north to Europe and up to the North Cape before heading west across the northern Atlantic Ocean via Iceland and Greenland, and finally down the eastern shores of North America.

Volendam will spend four days of scenic cruising in Antarctica and up north the ship crosses the Artic Circle to the North Cape.

The cruise ship will overnight in the following eight ports:

Fuerte Amador, Panama

Callao (Lima), Peru

Buenos, Aires, Argentina

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Barcelona, Spain

Lisbon, Portugal

Reykjavik, Iceland

Memorable moments on the cruise will include a Panama Canal transit, Cape Horn, Antarctica, Falkland Islands, exploring the Amazon River, Strait of Gibraltar, Norwegian fjords, North Cape, Iceland and Greenland.

Guests who book the full 133 day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole will receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 per person.

New perks for all guests who book early feature complimentary Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories.

Guests who are interested in the Pole-to-Pole Voyage in 2025 can call Holland America Line’s World Cruise Reservations Desk or a travel advisor to make a deposited Future Cruise Request.

Guests with a deposited Future Cruise Request will get priority booking confirmation when the cruise opens to the public May 24, 2023.