Celebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Sale of the Year for 4 Days Only

Celebrity Cruises has launched their biggest sale of the year that will last for four days only. The sale offers 75% off the second guests in a cabin and up to $1,600 in savings.
Now is the best time of the year to book a cruise on Celebrity Cruises. The cruise line is offering 75% off the second guest for non-refundable cruise deposits and 50% off the second guest for refundable cruise deposits.
In addition, Celebrity Cruises is offering the following savings:
- Cruises 3 to 5 nights: $100 savings per person
- Cruises 6 to 9 nights: $200 savings per person
- Cruises 10 nights and longer: $$00 savings per person
Also, the Spring Bonus offer includes $50 in onboard credit per stateroom for Alaska and Europe cruises when booking a balcony cabin or above.
This offer is combinable with Cruise Only Rates (aka No Perk Rates) and All Included.
The booking window to take advantage of this sale is April 21 through April 24, 2024 and is good for cruises through April 30, 205.
View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity
All group space named during the offer period will receive All Included perks and Overlay offer.