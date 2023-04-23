Celebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Sale of the Year for 4 Days Only

29 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has launched their biggest sale of the year that will last for four days only. The sale offers 75% off the second guests in a cabin and up to $1,600 in savings.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Now is the best time of the year to book a cruise on Celebrity Cruises. The cruise line is offering 75% off the second guest for non-refundable cruise deposits and 50% off the second guest for refundable cruise deposits.

In addition, Celebrity Cruises is offering the following savings:

Cruises 3 to 5 nights: $100 savings per person

Cruises 6 to 9 nights: $200 savings per person

Cruises 10 nights and longer: $$00 savings per person

Also, the Spring Bonus offer includes $50 in onboard credit per stateroom for Alaska and Europe cruises when booking a balcony cabin or above.

Sponsored Links



This offer is combinable with Cruise Only Rates (aka No Perk Rates) and All Included.

The booking window to take advantage of this sale is April 21 through April 24, 2024 and is good for cruises through April 30, 205.

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

All group space named during the offer period will receive All Included perks and Overlay offer.