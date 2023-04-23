Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Sale of the Year for 4 Days Only

Celebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Sale of the Year for 4 Days Only

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Celebrity Cruises
29 Shares
Share29
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has launched their biggest sale of the year that will last for four days only.  The sale offers 75% off the second guests in a cabin and up to $1,600 in savings.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Now is the best time of the year to book a cruise on Celebrity Cruises. The cruise line is offering 75% off the second guest for non-refundable cruise deposits and 50% off the second guest for refundable cruise deposits.

In addition, Celebrity Cruises is offering the following savings:

  • Cruises 3 to 5 nights: $100 savings per person
  • Cruises 6 to 9 nights: $200 savings per person
  • Cruises 10 nights and longer: $$00 savings per person

Also, the Spring Bonus offer includes $50 in onboard credit per stateroom for Alaska and Europe cruises when booking a balcony cabin or above.

Sponsored Links

This offer is combinable with Cruise Only Rates (aka No Perk Rates) and All Included.

The booking window to take advantage of this sale is April 21 through April 24, 2024 and is good for cruises through April 30, 205.

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

All group space named during the offer period will receive All Included perks and Overlay offer.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCelebrity CruisesCelebrity Cruises Launches Biggest Sale of the Year for 4 Days Only
Previous article
Cruise Ship Will Visit Antarctica and the Arctic Circle During 133 Day Cruise
Next article
Cruise Line Cancels Cruise the Morning of the Sailing

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,301FollowersFollow
8,771FollowersFollow
61,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

29 Shares
Share29
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share