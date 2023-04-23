Cruise Line Cancels Cruise the Morning of the Sailing

A cruise line has canceled a Transatlantic cruise the morning of the sailing due a technical issue with the cruise ship.

Cunard Line canceled the April 23, 2023 sailing on Queen Mary 2 this morning after the ship arrived in Southampton with a technical issue. The sailing was a seven night cruise from Southampton, England to New York City.

The cruise line said that repairs will take longer than anticipated and the ship is unable to sail until repairs are completed.

The cruise line is giving everyone who was booked on the canceled cruise a full refund and a 20% future cruise credit. The credit will be registered to guest’s Cunard World Club number. Also, all shore excursions that were purchased will also be refunded.

On cruise news @cunardline at very short notice have cancelled today’s #QM2 transatlantic. Travel agents with guests affected confirmed as they now trying to find ways to get guests home to USA #queenmary2 pic.twitter.com/wgww2CW4mp — Gary Bembridge (@garybembridge) April 23, 2023

Some passengers were already on their way to the port when they received the email from Cunard Line saying that the cruise had been canceled.

I’m one of those people, we are gutted. We were celebrating my 50th , we just started heading to the port when we got the email 😭😭😭😭😳 — Damon (@BritishDamon) April 23, 2023

Queen Mary 2 was scheduled to sail back to Southampton from New York City on April 30, the day it was scheduled to arrive on the current canceled cruise.