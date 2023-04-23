Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Cancels Cruise the Morning of the Sailing

Cruise Line Cancels Cruise the Morning of the Sailing

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
A cruise line has canceled a Transatlantic cruise the morning of the sailing due a technical issue with the cruise ship.

Cunard Line canceled the April 23, 2023 sailing on Queen Mary 2 this morning after the ship arrived in Southampton with a technical issue.  The sailing was a seven night cruise from Southampton, England to New York City.

The cruise line said that repairs will take longer than anticipated and the ship is unable to sail until repairs are completed.

The cruise line is giving everyone who was booked on the canceled cruise a full refund and a 20% future cruise credit. The credit will be registered to guest’s Cunard World Club number. Also, all shore excursions that were purchased will also be refunded.

Some passengers were already on their way to the port when they received the email from Cunard Line saying that the cruise had been canceled.

Queen Mary 2 was scheduled to sail back to Southampton from New York City on April 30, the day it was scheduled to arrive on the current canceled cruise.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
