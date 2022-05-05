Cruise Line’s New Loyalty Program Includes Discounts and Double Points

A cruise line has revamped their loyalty program to include new discounts and double points when you book a cruise on one of their cruise ships in advance.



MSC Cruises revamped loyalty program now offers a minimum discount of 5% off all cruises instead of only a select number of sailings.

In addition, all cruises booked at least six months in advance will result in an additional 5% discount. Silver, Gold and Diamond tier members booking at least nine months ahead of the sailing will receive the five plus five percent discount, plus $50/€50 shipboard credit.

Also, all MSC Voyagers Club members will receive double points for all cruises booked at least 12 months in advance.

Achille Staiano, VP, Global Sales, MSC Cruises said: “The new Voyagers Exclusives scheme is set to reward each and every member of our loyalty program with every booking made for our entire portfolio of ships and itineraries year-round.

“We know that our Voyagers Club members are always keen to move from one tier up to another and the double points available for bookings made 12 months prior to departure are a fast track to success on all counts.

“All-in-all, Voyagers Exclusives has benefits for everyone who joins up when they book a holiday at sea with MSC Cruises.”

MSC Cruises is the only major cruise line to offer status matching from other cruise lines and hotels.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is offering a new Summer 2022 promotion exclusively for MSC Voyagers Club members. Those who book any cruise before June 30, 2022—for cruises before October 30, 2022—will receive $50/€50 shipboard credit per person and 700 extra points on top of the usual 5% discount.

The extra points will be credited to your account before departure, helping you to reach the next status level faster and enjoy the benefits sooner.