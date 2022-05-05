Celebrity Cruises Introduces No Perk Cruise Rates

Celebrity Cruises has introduced new Best Rate/No Perk Rates for cruises that depart on June 1, 2022 and beyond.



These new cruise-only rates start at $399 per person and come in refundable and non-refundable fares. These fares do not include the perks that come with Always Included (Drinks, WiFi, Tips) and are for those who are looking for a cheaper price without paying for the extras. The NO PERK rates start at the following:

7 night Caribbean cruise: $399 per person

7 night Alaskan cruise: $399 per person

7 night European cruise: $949 per person

The NO PERK rate code is available for all cabins except for THE RETREAT ( Suites) or Aqua Class categories.

The NO PERK rate code is combinable with the following rate codes: Shareholders OBC & Back to back sailings.

The NO PERK rates are available on Celebrity Cruises that are three nights and longer departing June 1, 2022 to April 31, 2024, excluding Galapagos and Alaska cruisetours (the “Offer Cruise”).