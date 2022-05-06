Cruise News 7 Reasons To Take a Cruise with Azamara

7 Reasons To Take a Cruise with Azamara

By Ben Souza
Earlier this week, I disembarked from my first cruise that I’ve ever taken with Azamara. The cruise line invited me on a shakedown cruise right before the maiden voyage of their newest ship, Azamara Onward. While onboard, here are the seven reasons I discovered why you might want to take a cruise with this premium and destination focused cruise line.

Time in Port – Azamara’s cruise ships spend more time in port than any other cruise line.  This is one thing that I loved on my cruise. I love to explore and visit new places without being in a rush to make it back before the ship leaves.

The extra time in port allows you to properly explore ports and to enjoy a meal at a local restaurant or cafe. On the maiden voyage that is taking place right now on Azamara Onward, the ship is visiting seven ports.  The ship is in port at least 12 hours in all of the stops except for one. Most of the port visits are 14-16 hours with one overnight stay.

If you are taking a cruise to Europe, you’ll appreciate the extra time in port visiting the picturesque and charming towns and villages around the Mediterranean.

Itineraries – Azamara has some incredible itineraries including country intensive voyages that offer late night or overnight visits in most ports. Countries where these cruises are offered include Italy, Greece, Iceland, Norway, Spain, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, and the Canary Islands.

Small Ships – Azamara’s four cruise ships are just over 30,000 gross tons in size.  Because of this, they are able to visit many ports that large ships are unable to visit. They are also usually able to get better dock space or tender location because of their small size.

The smaller ships also create a more intimate and personal cruise experience that you can’t get on the newer larger ships.

Staff/Crew –  The staff on Azamara Onward were a highlight of my cruise.  I’ve taken over 60 cruises and I thought the service was one of the best I’ve ever had on a ship. From the main dining room to my room steward, they really know how to take care of guests and make you feel special.

Food – I’ve said it a thousand times and I’ll say it again, food is very subjective.  However, I loved the food on Azamara Onward. I ate in Discoveries Restaurant (main dining room), Windows Cafe (buffet), The Patio (pool deck grill), and Aqualina (specialty Italian restaurant). Everything was excellent and I would definitely recommend dining in Aqualina at least one night of your cruise.

AzAmazing Evenings – While we didn’t have an AzAmazing Evening on our cruise since it was a preview/shakedown cruise, the cruise line did give us a sample of one the morning of our visit to Portoverene, Italy.

The cruise line’s AzAmazing Evenings delivers authentic travel moments that bring you closer to your destination, its culture and its people.  Azamara bills themselves as a leader in Destination Immersion and this is just one of the ways that they do that.

This is included with all cruise fares.

White Night Party – The White Night Party took place on the pool deck the night we were in Monte Carlo. It ended up being the most fun night of the cruise.  As you can see in the photos below, white is the theme of the night and the cruise line has a huge buffet right on the pool deck.

They also had live music as you enjoyed drinks and dinner. I had no idea that Azamara did this until I was on my cruise and I loved every minute of it.

The following is included in all cruise fares with Azamara:

  • Complimentary AzAmazing Evenings event or onboard Destination Celebration (on most cruises)
  • Gratuities
  • Select standard spirits, international beers and wines
  • Bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas
  • Self-service laundry
  • Concierge services for personal guidance and reservations

If you are interested in taking a cruise on Azamara, you can check prices here.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News 7 Reasons To Take a Cruise with Azamara
Cruise News

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

Ben Souza -
A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino. Plans are...
Read more
Cruise News

Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo. Azamara...
Read more
Cruise News

First Impressions of a Cruise Line I’ve Never Sailed On Before, Azamara

Ben Souza -
I've sailed on 14 different cruise lines and taken more than 60 cruises, but this is my first ever cruise on Azamara. I am...
Read more

Cruise News

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

Ben Souza -
A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino. Plans are...
Read more
Cruise News

Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo. Azamara...
Read more
Cruise News

First Impressions of a Cruise Line I’ve Never Sailed On Before, Azamara

Ben Souza -
I've sailed on 14 different cruise lines and taken more than 60 cruises, but this is my first ever cruise on Azamara. I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares...
Read more

