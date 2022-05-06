Cruise News Royal Caribbean How You Can Become the Godmother of the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever...

How You Can Become the Godmother of the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Built

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is searching for a godmother for the biggest cruise ship ever built, Wonder of the Seas.

The cruise line is taking their search to TikTok and U.S. users can take part of #SearchForWonderMom contest by nominating a mom who inspires those around them to discover, wonder and make memories. The entry guidelines are:

  • Users must follow @RoyalCaribbean on TikTok.
  • Submissions must be posted on TikTok and share why their nominee would be the ideal Godmother for the world’s largest cruise ship.
  • Uploaded videos must use Royal Caribbean’s original #SearchforWonderMom contest audio track pinned on the cruise line’s profile.
  • Entries must tag @RoyalCaribbean and include #SearchForWonderMom and #Contest

The winner will not only serve as the cruise ship’s godmother, but they will also receive a week long Caribbean cruise on board Wonder of the Seas in the one-of-a-kind Ultimate Family Suite, first-class flights, three nights in a five-star hotel before the cruise and up to $1,000 in spending money. In addition, four finalists can enjoy all that the cruise ship has to offer on a seven night cruise in a balcony stateroom for up to four guests.

“The role of a Godmother is an important and longstanding maritime tradition, and it began with naming prominent public figures to now recognizing everyday heroes like moms,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With a combination of brand-new adventures and signature favorites across entertainment, thrills, dining and nightlife, Wonder of the Seas is designed to inspire wonder and awe in children and travelers of all ages. Moms do just that and more day in and day out.”

Wonder of the Seas’ Godmother will have the honor of bestowing a blessing of safekeeping on the ship, its crew and the millions of guests who will sail in the years to come during the cruise ship’s naming ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida, in December.

Ben Souza
