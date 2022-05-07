New Cruise Ship Will Have Outward Facing Pool Deck

A cruise line has unveiled features that will be on their new cruise ship debuting next year that include an outward facing pool deck and a sky bar with panoramic views from the aft of the ship.



Silversea Cruises’ new ship that will debut in 2023, Silver Nova, will be built with a revolutionary asymmetrical design that will offer new outdoor spaces including an outward facing pool deck.

“Silver Nova represents the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury, with an entirely new design approach that will enhance our guests’ cruise experience,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “With her outward-facing, asymmetrical layout and her all-new outdoor venues, Silver Nova will offer our guests a brand new way to connect and engage with each destination. Moreover, with her groundbreaking environmental credentials, Silver Nova will strengthen our position at the forefront of sustainable cruise travel.”

The cruise ship’s asymmetrical design has enabled the creation of a reimagined pool area and unseen outdoor venues on decks 10 and 11. Each space places emphasis on the destination, with panoramic views that connect guests with the world beyond

Silver Nova’s pool decks will be the primary outdoor areas in which guests can relax, refresh and socialize—with ample space for 280 sunbeds on decks 10 and 11. The horseshoe-shaped pool area will occupy a generous space on the starboard side of the cruise ship, affording unobstructed views on the destination from the swimming pool, the adjacent pool bar, and the sunbathing areas.

At 1,400 sq. ft., the main pool will be the largest in the cruise line’s fleet, reimagined with a new layout, wide entrance steps, and more shallow waters in which guests can sit. Deck 10’s pool bar offers a centralized hub for socializing, day and night.

The cruise ship’s uppermost level, deck 11 forms an amphitheater-shaped structure with deck 10. It will offer guests a quieter, more intimate space for relaxing, with expansive views over the destination and out to sea. At its center, overlooking the ship’s port side, extends an all-new infinity edge whirlpool, named The Cliff Whirlpool.

The cruise ship’s asymmetrical design has also enabled the introduction of two new food and drinks venues on deck 10. The Marquee is the first of the pair, positioned towards the ship’s aft on the port side and enjoying views out to sea.

The al fresco dining venue will welcome up to 220 guests, incorporating The Grill and Spaccanapoli—two of Silversea’s existing signature venues, which offer guests the cruise line’s trademark ‘hot rocks’ culinary concept and arguably the best pizza at sea, respectively.

Due to its proximity to the swimming pool, The Marquee will welcome guests in a relaxed atmosphere, serving casual fare by day and offering dinner under the stars by night.