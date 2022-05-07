Celebrity’s Newest Cruise Ship Impresses From Bow to Stern

I recently had the opportunity to take a two night preview cruise as a guest of Celebrity Cruises to check out their newest ship, Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity Beyond is the cruise line’s third Edge class cruise ship and after just a couple days on board, the vessel impressed from bow to stern.

Celebrity Beyond has a premium look and feel and this was evident as soon as I walked into the Grand Plaza. This is such a great space and the focal point of the ship.



The pool deck has two champagne glass shaped hot tubs, a long pool, cabanas you can rent out, and a good amount of comfortable seating if you just want to enjoy the breeze and grab a drink.



Sponsored Links



The pool deck really comes alive at night with LED lights that are constantly changing color.

The Solarium was one of my favorite parts of the cruise ship. I love cruise ships that either have an indoor/outdoor pool or an indoor solarium as you can enjoy these spaces no matter what the weather is. This is definitely the place to relax on a sea day.

I stayed in an Aqua Class cabin on deck 10. The cabin had the infinite veranda which I really liked. It gives you more space in the cabin while letting in more natural light during the day. You can watch a short two minute video tour of my awesome cabin below.

The Magic Carpet is the feature on the ship that sticks out the most, quite literally. It can move from deck 2 all the way up to the pool deck and can serve multiple functions. One of them is an outdoor lounge with the best view that you will ever find on a cruise ship.

It also acts as the launching pad for tenders turning one of the most miserable parts of a cruise into something enjoyable.

There are food options all over the cruise ship and the two nights that I was on board, I ate at the Rooftop Garden and in the Fine Cut Steakhouse. Both were excellent, I loved eating at the Rooftop Garden as it’s unlike any other restaurant at sea. It is located outside on the top deck of the ship and is a really cool experience when you’re out at sea.

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Beyond

There are several specialty restaurants located around all the Grand Plaza including the unique Le Grand Bistro and Le Petit Chef if you are looking for a one of a kind dinner experience.

The Oceanview Cafe (buffet) has two story high, floor to ceiling windows that give you more ocean views than ever before.

The Theater was not your traditional cruise ship theater. The giant screen behind the stage provided the perfect backdrop and really enhanced the production shows. It makes the entire room come to life.

Celebrity Cruises took the top aft of the ship and created something really unique. The Sunset Bar instantly became the favorite spot on the ship.

There are also some amazing covered spaces in this area, something you never see on the top deck of a cruise ship. Is there a more perfect spot to read a book or watch the wake view on a sea day?

Another cool feature on Celebrity Beyond are pools with glass walls that overlook the ocean.

I really like what Celebrity Cruises did with Eden. Eden is a two story lounge in the back of the ship that has a cafe, sitdown restaurant, and a bar. At night, you can find everything live music to a silent disco.

The walkway to Eden is the location for those looking for that the “Instagram shot”.

After just two days on board Celebrity Beyond, I walked away impressed and wanting to take a longer cruise on the ship. The service from the staff was excellent, the food was amazing, and the ship has a nice premium feel to it.

The Chandelier Show in the Grand Plaza is a lot of fun and is something not to be missed.

Check Prices on Cruises on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Beyond is currently offering cruises from Barcelona and Rome for the summer cruise season. In November, the cruise ship will begin sailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on seven night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.