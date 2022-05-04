Cruise News Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino.

Plans are underway for the Antigua Day Club to be built.  The Day Club will cost $25 million to build and will have 80,000 sq. ft of pools, a casino, retail shops, and food and beverage spaces.

The cruise port recently completed a berth that will be able to accommodate a fifth cruise ship at the port.

Dona Regis Prosper, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, also confirmed new destination developments by saying “We are working feverishly in collaboration with the Antigua Tourism Authority and other local tourism partners to position Antigua Cruise Port as the Southern Caribbean hub of choice for our cruise line partners.

Sponsored Links

“In fact, we’ve specifically designated a new terminal at our airport for homeporting to expedite passenger processing and to create opportunities for cruise lines to take advantage of the benefits of homeporting in Antigua.

“By April 2023, we will have a state-of-the-art LNG plant in operation in Antigua to fuel LNG-powered vessels. We are also looking at the possibility of providing shore power. These enhancements, along with huge new investments coming onstream in Barbuda, will certainly set Antigua Cruise Port apart from other destinations and position us as the one of the top Southern Caribbean ports of the future.”

The Antigua Cruise Port is run by Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator. GPH operates 26 cruise ports in 14 countries including Nassau, Barcelona, Singapore, and Venice.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino
Previous articleCruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo. Azamara...
Read more
Cruise News

First Impressions of a Cruise Line I’ve Never Sailed On Before, Azamara

Ben Souza -
I've sailed on 14 different cruise lines and taken more than 60 cruises, but this is my first ever cruise on Azamara. I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,615FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Ben Souza -
Azamara, one of the world's leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo. Azamara...
Read more
Cruise News

First Impressions of a Cruise Line I’ve Never Sailed On Before, Azamara

Ben Souza -
I've sailed on 14 different cruise lines and taken more than 60 cruises, but this is my first ever cruise on Azamara. I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Terminal Makes Masks Optional

Ben Souza -
Yesterday, a federal judge voided the mask mandate for public transportation hubs that included airports, airplanes, and other forms of travel. Within hours of the...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

Ben Souza -
A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino. Plans are...

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share