Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino.



Plans are underway for the Antigua Day Club to be built. The Day Club will cost $25 million to build and will have 80,000 sq. ft of pools, a casino, retail shops, and food and beverage spaces.

The cruise port recently completed a berth that will be able to accommodate a fifth cruise ship at the port.

Dona Regis Prosper, General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port, also confirmed new destination developments by saying “We are working feverishly in collaboration with the Antigua Tourism Authority and other local tourism partners to position Antigua Cruise Port as the Southern Caribbean hub of choice for our cruise line partners.

“In fact, we’ve specifically designated a new terminal at our airport for homeporting to expedite passenger processing and to create opportunities for cruise lines to take advantage of the benefits of homeporting in Antigua.

“By April 2023, we will have a state-of-the-art LNG plant in operation in Antigua to fuel LNG-powered vessels. We are also looking at the possibility of providing shore power. These enhancements, along with huge new investments coming onstream in Barbuda, will certainly set Antigua Cruise Port apart from other destinations and position us as the one of the top Southern Caribbean ports of the future.”

The Antigua Cruise Port is run by Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator. GPH operates 26 cruise ports in 14 countries including Nassau, Barcelona, Singapore, and Venice.