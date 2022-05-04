Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service.



Island Princess departed Ft. Lauderdale on April 27 on a Panama Canal cruise; Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on May 2 for the popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season; and Crown Princess is scheduled to depart Seattle on May 7 for the summer of Inside Passage Alaska cruises.

Island Princess

Celebrating the 55th anniversary of Princess Cruises sailing to the Panama Canal, Island Princess departed on a two week Ocean-to-Ocean Panama Canal voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on April 27, and will return on a subsequent voyage from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale on May 11.

The cruise line first sailed to the Panama Canal in 1967 aboard Princess Italia. Island Princess will then depart Ft. Lauderdale for Europe, sailing various British Isles, Northern Europe (including Iceland and the Arctic Circle) and Mediterranean cruises.

Royal Princess

Sailing on the cruise line’s top-rated “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, Royal Princess departs on back-to-back northbound and southbound cruises from Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage).

Every cruise includes two days of glacier viewing featuring Glacier Bay National Park, plus Hubbard Glacier (southbound) or College Fjord (northbound). Port visits include Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway. These voyages can also be combined with one of the cruise line’s 20 cruisetour options featuring an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Crown Princess

Departing on Saturdays from Seattle, Crown Princess is scheduled to depart on 19, week long Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through September 10, 2022. The cruise ship will then move to Los Angeles for a season of California Coast and Hawaii sailings

“We’re so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “It’s so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests each week enjoying their vacations with us and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark.”