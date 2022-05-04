Cruise News Princess Cruises Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service.

Island Princess departed Ft. Lauderdale on April 27 on a Panama Canal cruise; Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on May 2 for the popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season; and Crown Princess is scheduled to depart Seattle on May 7 for the summer of Inside Passage Alaska cruises.

Island Princess

Celebrating the 55th anniversary of Princess Cruises sailing to the Panama Canal, Island Princess departed on a two week Ocean-to-Ocean Panama Canal voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on April 27, and will return on a subsequent voyage from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale on May 11.

The cruise line first sailed to the Panama Canal in 1967 aboard Princess Italia. Island Princess will then depart Ft. Lauderdale for Europe, sailing various British Isles, Northern Europe (including Iceland and the Arctic Circle) and Mediterranean cruises.

Royal Princess

Sailing on the cruise line’s top-rated “Voyage of the Glaciers” itinerary, Royal Princess departs on back-to-back northbound and southbound cruises from Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage).

Sponsored Links

Every cruise includes two days of glacier viewing featuring Glacier Bay National Park, plus Hubbard Glacier (southbound) or College Fjord (northbound). Port visits include Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway. These voyages can also be combined with one of the cruise line’s 20 cruisetour options featuring an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Crown Princess

Departing on Saturdays from Seattle, Crown Princess is scheduled to depart on 19, week long Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through September 10, 2022. The cruise ship will then move to Los Angeles for a season of California Coast and Hawaii sailings

“We’re so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “It’s so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests each week enjoying their vacations with us and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Princess Cruises Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises
Previous articleWorld’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in New Homeport
Next articleCaribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has...
Read more
Opinion

How I Used My Cruise Ship Account in Port at Restaurants and Shops

Ben Souza -
How nice would it be to use your cruise ship account while in port so you don't have to worry about carrying credit cards...
Read more
Princess Cruises

First Impressions of the World’s Newest Cruise Ship, Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
This week, Princess Cruises' newest and sixth Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess, is sailing her maiden voyage. This seven night cruise from Los...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,615FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Offering Up to 40% Off Sailings to Alaska

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals on sailings to Alaska this year that include up to 40% off cruises and cruisetours. Princess Cruises has...
Read more
Opinion

How I Used My Cruise Ship Account in Port at Restaurants and Shops

Ben Souza -
How nice would it be to use your cruise ship account while in port so you don't have to worry about carrying credit cards...
Read more
Princess Cruises

First Impressions of the World’s Newest Cruise Ship, Discovery Princess

Ben Souza -
This week, Princess Cruises' newest and sixth Royal class cruise ship, Discovery Princess, is sailing her maiden voyage. This seven night cruise from Los...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Rolling Out “Deal or No Deal” on All Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
When Princess Cruises' newest ship debuts this weekend, it will have the popular TV game show "Deal or No Deal" on board. Discovery Princess, Princess...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Caribbean Cruise Port Building Day Club With Pools, Restaurants, and a Casino

Ben Souza -
A cruise port in the Caribbean is building a Day Club that will have swimming pools, restaurants and retail shops, and a casino. Plans are...

Cruise Line Sees Three More Ships Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises saw three more cruise ship resume cruises as the cruise line now has 12 of 15 cruise ships back in service. Island Princess...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share