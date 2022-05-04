World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in New Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship and the world’s largest ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Europe where the vessel will begin offering seven night cruises from Barcelona and Rome on Sunday.



Wonder of the Seas is the cruise line’s fifth Oasis class cruise ship. The vessel brought back all of the popular features of the previous Oasis class ships as well a few new experiences.

New features that Royal Caribbean added to Wonder of the Seas include:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck with a plunge pool and bar complemented by stunning ocean views, and several returning favourites: the exclusive restaurant, Coastal Kitchen; the Suite Lounge and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10, complete with an in-suite slide, a cinema and karaoke area, table tennis and more across two stories.

Sponsored Links



The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Already a guest favorite among the cruise ship’s 40-plus restaurants, bars and lounges, the new hotspot is where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean’s hospitality and creativity. Staples and new twists on classics are on the menu for brunch and dinner, and late at night, capped off with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a collection of whiskeys and Southern cocktails.

Wonder Playscape – Families with kids will find a brand-new, outdoor adventure designed for precious quality time. Adults can partake in the games or enjoy watching from the sidelines as they take in the ocean views while the young adventurers take on the underwater-themed play area’s slides, climbing walls, interactive features that come alive by touch, puzzles and more.

Fan Favorites – All guest favorites as back, including the FlowRider surf simulator, The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the 10-storey-high zip line, and newly designed areas dedicated to kids – Adventure Ocean – and teens, Social100 and The Patio.

Central Park, with more than 20,000 real plants, and the Boardwalk, bring together unique activities for the whole family that you can’t find on any other class of cruise ships.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas’ western Mediterranean cruises will continue through October, rounding out a summer splash in Europe with eight action-packed ships, including Odyssey of the Seas – also marking its first season in Europe.

In November, Wonder of the Seas will return to the U.S. to sail from its new year-round home in Port Canaveral, Florida, to explore the Caribbean and The Bahamas, including the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.