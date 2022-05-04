Cruise News Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo.

Azamara Onward is the fourth cruise ship in Azamara’s fleet joining Azamara Quest,  Azamara Journey, and Azamara Pursuit.

“We are thrilled to introduce Azamara Onward and share this special moment with our loyal guests,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “This is an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are so thankful for our hardworking team both onboard and offshore, for making this possible. Together, we look forward to bringing Azamara Onward and our love of travel further than ever before, to connect even more guests with the many people and cultures of the world.

On the embarkation day of Azamara Onward’s maiden voyage, the cruise ship’s traditional christening ceremony was held shipside at the Port of Monte Carlo.

Azamara President, Carol Cabezas and Godmother, Beth Santos, each delivered meaningful words to attendees followed by the Godmother’s ceremonial bottle breaking tradition to close out the christening of Azamara Onward and to bring good fortune to the vessel in its future voyages.

“I am so honored to have been selected as Godmother of Azamara’s newest ship, Onward,” says Beth Santos, CEO of Wanderful. “This is such a symbolic moment not just for Azamara, but for the entire travel industry. Following two years of pause, we look forward to pressing onward with new mindsets, new adventures, and new opportunities to learn how we can be better travelers.”

Azamara Onward’s maiden voyage is an 11 night cruise around the Mediterranean.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Opens Up Dining Option for Unvaccinated Guests
Next articleWorld’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in New Homeport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

First Impressions of a Cruise Line I’ve Never Sailed On Before, Azamara

Ben Souza -
I've sailed on 14 different cruise lines and taken more than 60 cruises, but this is my first ever cruise on Azamara. I am...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Donating 100% of Fares From Two Cruises to Charity

Ben Souza -
Azamara, a premium cruise line with a focus on destinations, is collaborating with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to donate the cruise fares...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Terminal Makes Masks Optional

Ben Souza -
Yesterday, a federal judge voided the mask mandate for public transportation hubs that included airports, airplanes, and other forms of travel. Within hours of the...
Read more
Cruise News

Maiden Voyages of New Cruise Ships, What You Should Expect

Ben Souza -
There's just something special about being the maiden voyage of a brand new cruise ship. From being the first one to sleep in your...
Read more

