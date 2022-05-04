Azamara Christens Newest Ship in Monte Carlo

Azamara, one of the world’s leading destination immersion focused cruise lines, christened their newest ship, Azamara Onward, during a naming ceremony in Monte Carlo.



Azamara Onward is the fourth cruise ship in Azamara’s fleet joining Azamara Quest, Azamara Journey, and Azamara Pursuit.

“We are thrilled to introduce Azamara Onward and share this special moment with our loyal guests,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “This is an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are so thankful for our hardworking team both onboard and offshore, for making this possible. Together, we look forward to bringing Azamara Onward and our love of travel further than ever before, to connect even more guests with the many people and cultures of the world.

On the embarkation day of Azamara Onward’s maiden voyage, the cruise ship’s traditional christening ceremony was held shipside at the Port of Monte Carlo.

Azamara President, Carol Cabezas and Godmother, Beth Santos, each delivered meaningful words to attendees followed by the Godmother’s ceremonial bottle breaking tradition to close out the christening of Azamara Onward and to bring good fortune to the vessel in its future voyages.

“I am so honored to have been selected as Godmother of Azamara’s newest ship, Onward,” says Beth Santos, CEO of Wanderful. “This is such a symbolic moment not just for Azamara, but for the entire travel industry. Following two years of pause, we look forward to pressing onward with new mindsets, new adventures, and new opportunities to learn how we can be better travelers.”

Azamara Onward’s maiden voyage is an 11 night cruise around the Mediterranean.