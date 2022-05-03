Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Opens Up Dining Option for Unvaccinated Guests

Royal Caribbean Opens Up Dining Option for Unvaccinated Guests

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has announced a new update that applies to dining options for unvaccinated guests sailing on their cruise ships.

Unvaccinated guests and those traveling with someone in their party who is unvaccinated can now choose My Time Dining when sailing on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. They can choose this option as long as those who are unvaccinated remain seated with their own travel party.

Royal Caribbean sent the following message in an email to travel agents informing them of this latest change:

“As we work through our health and safety protocols your clients can expect onboard, we wanted to share an update with you all. If unvaccinated guests remain seated with only his/her traveling party, we are pleased to share that My Time Dining is available to them.”

My Time Dining allows guests on Royal Caribbean cruise ships to dine any time that they choose in the Main Dining Room. Instead of having a set time (early or late seating) each night, they can dine at different times throughout the week that best fits with their schedule.

Royal Caribbean currently requires all guests who are 12 years and older to be fully vaccinated.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleAll Carnival Cruise Ships Based in the U.S. Are Now Back in Service

