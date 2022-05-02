Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line All Carnival Cruise Ships Based in the U.S. Are Now Back in...

All Carnival Cruise Ships Based in the U.S. Are Now Back in Service

By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line became the first major cruise line to bring all of their U.S. cruise ships back into service today when Carnival Splendor headed out on a cruise to Alaska.

Carnival Splendor is the 23rd and final Carnival Cruise Line ship to welcome guests back on board after cruise line’s resumption of cruising from the U.S. last July. Guests are set to depart from Seattle, Washington today on an eight-day cruise to Alaska.

Carnival Splendor’s summer itineraries to Alaska are part of a three cruise ship deployment, along with Carnival Spirit from Seattle and Carnival Miracle from San Francisco – the largest-ever cruise program Carnival Cruise Line has sailed to Alaska.

“With Carnival Splendor beginning operations today from Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to have our entire fleet of 23 ships back in service, providing more opportunities for our guests to enjoy our signature fun while traveling to beautiful vacation destinations,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are especially excited to expand our Alaska program this season with three ships bringing more than 100,000 guests – including more than 6,000 this week – from Seattle and San Francisco to awe-inspiring Alaska ports.”

To commemorate Carnival Cruise Line’s return to service from Seattle with Carnival Splendor, Carnival Cruise Line hosted its “Back to Fun” event at the Port of Seattle to officially welcome the first guests on board. Duffy checked off Carnival Splendor on a tally board listing the 23 Carnival ships, signifying the completion of the Carnival fleet’s restart.

Today’s departure is one of 49 cruises to Alaska. Destinations include Ketchikan; Sitka; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Victoria, BC; and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date).

Beginning with Carnival Vista restarting service on July 3, 2021, in Galveston, Carnival Cruise Line has completed its full fleet return in just 10 months. Carnival is operating from 12 U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa, Charleston, Jacksonville, Mobile, Seattle and San Francisco, providing guests with a wide range of cruising options.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Now Offering Cruises From New Homeport

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line began offering cruises from a new homeport yesterday when one of their cruise ships began sailing from San Francisco. Carnival Miracle...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Adding Unique Features to New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line revealed details on a new cruise ship that will debut later this year and unique features that celebrate the cruise line's...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Repositions to New Homeport in Florida

Ben Souza -
A Carnival cruise ship has repositioned from Miami to her new homeport at Port Canaveral this week. Carnival Freedom is homeporting from Port Canaveral for...
Read more

