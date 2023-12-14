Sponsored Links
Cruise Line's Flash Sale Has Cruises From Florida for $109

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
A cruise line is offering a flash sale over the next five days that has two, three, and four night cruises from Florida to The Bahamas starting at $109 per person. The cruises depart from Miami and Port Canaveral.

MSC Cruises has launched a flash sale that is good on cruises on three of their cruise ships: MSC Divina, MSC Magnifica, and MSC Seashore.  All of the cruises included in this sale visit the cruise line’s private island marine reserve in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

Prices start at just $109 per person on cruises on these three ships that depart through March 2024. View Best Prices on MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s fastest growing cruise line and they are currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America at PortMiami.

This flash sale from MSC Cruises ends on December 18, 2023. Rates are per person based on double occupancy and quoted in USD and do not include taxes/port fees.

Ask for “FLASH SALE” promotion when booking.

For complete terms and details of these cruise deals from MSC Cruises, visit MSCCruisesUSA.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles.
