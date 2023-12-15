First Block Laid for New Princess Cruise Ship Debuting in 2025

The first block was laid for a new Princess cruise ship that will debut in August 2025, Star Princess. Star Princess will be a sister ship to Sun Princess and the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises.



A keel-laying ceremony took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy for Star Princess. The laying of the keel marks the official start of construction on a new cruise ship as the blocks begin to come together to form the vessel.

Once all of the blocks are put together, the cruise ship will touch water for the first time during a float-out ceremony. The vessel then moves to the final stage of construction, the out fitting of the ship.

It will take more than two million man hours to build Star Princess.

“Our multi-decade shipbuilding collaboration continues to progress as we build spectacular ships that are enabled by the most advanced technology available while infusing magnificent Italian craftsmanship and respecting beautiful Princess design heritage,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Instead of welding a traditional coin to the ship’s keel, Princess and Fincantieri executives welded a Princess Medallion into the ship.

Star Princess will be the largest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet and 20% larger than the cruise line’s Royal class. It will be 175,500 gross tons in size and carry 4,300 passengers. It will be the cruise line’s second ship powered by LNG.

The cruise ship will many of the same features that Sun Princess is bringing to the industry that include:

The Dome, a transformational venue located on the top of the ship that is inspired by the terraces of Santorini

Piazza with glass sphere on both sides

The Princess Arena, an new theatre that will allow for a variety of entertainment and shows

Three story main dining room with aft views

Cruises on Star Princess are open for bookings and the ship will debut in August 2025.