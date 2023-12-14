Royal Caribbean Named Best Cruise Line for 21st Straight Year

37 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, was named the Best Overall Cruise Line for the 21st straight year by Travel Weekly.



Royal Caribbean was another big winner in Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023 coming home with six awards for everything from Best Cruise Ship to the Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean. Royal Caribbean won the following awards.

Cruise Line: Best Sales & Service – 21 years running

Cruise Line: Best in the Caribbean – 21 years running

Cruise Line: Best Overall – 21 years running

Cruise Line: Best Entertainment – 7 years running

Cruise Line: Best Private Island/Destination – 4 years running

Cruise Ship: Best Overall (Wonder of the Seas)

Royal Caribbean has won the first three awards every single year that Travel Weekly has held their Readers’ Choice Awards.

The 2023 Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards were held during the summer and readers were invited to write in the names any travel company they felt was the best in 84 different categories.

The top vote recipients were identified as the finalists. A second round of voting was held to choose the best of the best.

You can see the complete list of winners on Travel Weekly’s website.