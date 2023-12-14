Princess Cruises Will Have Their Two Largest and Newest Ships Sailing from Port Everglades

Princess Cruises has announced that for the 2025-2026 winter season, their two largest and newest cruise ships will sail from Port Everglades. It will be the cruise line’s largest America’s season ever, as they will offer more than 275 cruises from U.S. ports.

Princess Cruises will have both Sun Princess and Star Princess homeport in Ft. Lauderdale for the 2025-2026 winter season of cruises to the Caribbean. In addition, a Royal class ship will sail from Port Canaveral for the first time when Sky Princess moves to Central Florida.

“Our 2025-26 Americas program is our largest ever offered, making it convenient for guests to drive to their nearby port or take a short flight to enjoy a spectacular Princess cruise,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “Sun Princess and Star Princess will deliver epic vacations and magnify the beauty of the Caribbean by offering guests the most celebrated views and vantage points available of the islands’ crystal blue waters and exotic charm.”

Here is a look at this record-breaking season that will be offered by Princess Cruises in 2025-2026.

Princess will have 10 cruise ships sailing from U.S. ports on both coasts and from Texas.

Star Princess will sail her maiden season out of Port Everglades, offering seven night cruises to the Caribbean. Sun Princess, Majestic Princess, and Enchanted Princess will also sail from the port, offering a variety of six to 10 night Caribbean cruises.

From Galveston, Regal Princess will return for a third season sailing week long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Enchanted Princess will sail a 12 night cruise from New York to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida with port stops at the ABC Islands.

Sky Princess will homeport at Port Canaveral, offering six and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, and Sapphire Princess will all offer cruises through the Panama Canal.

Emerald Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess will sail cruises from the West Coast with 31 total departures. The sailings will leave from Los Angeles and San Francisco and range from seven to 14 days in length.

A special 60th anniversary sailing will take place on December 6, 2025, when Royal Princess departs on a two week cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Princess Cruises’ first ship, the 90 passenger Princess Patricia, first departed from Los Angeles in December 1965.

Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sapphire Princess will all offer cruises to Hawaii or the South Pacific on itineraries that range from 16 to 54 days.

Princess Cruises will open the 2025-2026 season for bookings on December 20, 2023.