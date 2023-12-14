Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will No Longer Have Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shops

A change to coming to the 13 Royal Caribbean cruise ships that have Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shops on board.

Starting tomorrow, December 15, 2023, Royal Caribbean cruise ships will no longer have Ben & Jerry’s branded ice cream shops.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise line, in an email to travel agents, said that the popular ice cream shops “will be moo-ving out and making way for something sweeter! We’re excited to announce that our own Ice Cream Parlor will be replacing Ben & Jerry’s. We hope your clients saved room for dessert!”

Sponsored Links



It will be interesting to see what Royal Caribbean has planned for their own Ice Cream Parlor that will replace Ben & Jerry’s.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 27 cruise ships in their fleet. They recently took delivery of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will enter service next month and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Miami.