Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will No Longer Have Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shops

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
A change to coming to the 13 Royal Caribbean cruise ships that have Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Shops on board.

Starting tomorrow, December 15, 2023, Royal Caribbean cruise ships will no longer have Ben & Jerry’s branded ice cream shops.

The cruise line, in an email to travel agents, said that the popular ice cream shops “will be moo-ving out and making way for something sweeter! We’re excited to announce that our own Ice Cream Parlor will be replacing Ben & Jerry’s. We hope your clients saved room for dessert!”

It will be interesting to see what Royal Caribbean has planned for their own Ice Cream Parlor that will replace Ben & Jerry’s.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 27 cruise ships in their fleet. They recently took delivery of the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. The ship will enter service next month and offer cruises to the Caribbean from Miami.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
