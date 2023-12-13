Bermuda Bound: Carnival Opens New York Bookings with 4- and 7-Day 2025 Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line today announced a range of new itineraries for 2025 with the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” Carnival Venezia. The newly released itineraries include summer and fall sailings from New York City.

Along with details about Venezia sailings, the line also unveiled its most comprehensive Bermuda cruises to date, featuring voyages on several other Carnival ships.

See sailings on Carnival Venezia

New York Departures

Bermuda

Carnival Venezia will offer several different itineraries for Bermuda, including four-day weekend cruises departing Thursdays from May to September and two special five-day sailings in August and October with extended Bermuda stays.

Eastern Caribbean

The ship will also embark on eight-, nine-, and ten-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York, visiting popular destinations like San Juan, Grand Turk, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Half Moon Cay, and the upcoming Carnival-exclusive Celebration Key.

Carnival Journeys

Roundtrip 12-day Carnival Journeys cruises from New York are available too, visiting lesser-explored destinations like St. Kitts, Tortola, Dominica, Barbados, and St. Lucia.

Another itinerary focuses on Aruba, Curacao, and St. Croix before repositioning to Port Canaveral, Florida. An 11-day option calls on Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, and St. Thomas before returning to New York.

Bermuda Bound

Extended Options

Carnival’s new Bermuda sailings on a variety of cruise ships offer more choices than ever before for the cruise line. Seven-day cruises on Carnival Pride from Baltimore and six-day sailings on Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk, VA, both visit Bermuda on their itineraries.

Transatlantic Cruises

Two Carnival Journeys transatlantic cruises departing Barcelona, Spain, call on European ports before arriving in Bermuda and Florida aboard Carnival Glory or Carnival Spirit, respectively.

Additional Sailings

Three-day Celebration Key cruises and week-long Western Caribbean cruises to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, are also now available from Port Canaveral in 2025.

Carnival Venezia

Introduced in 2023, Carnival Venezia showcases the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” concept. After finishing its current New York season, the ship will begin seasonal sailings from Port Canaveral in December 2024.

4,090 guests across 12 decks.

135,225 gross tons.

2,116 cabins and suites, from 150 sq ft to 356 sq ft.

7 pools, 9 whirlpools, 214-ft Lido Deck, Carnival WaterWorks aqua park.

13 dining venues (Italian-themed, others).

