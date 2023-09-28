Sponsored Links
Cruises to Carnival's New Port Open for Bookings

Cruises to Carnival’s New Port Open for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Cruises that will visit Carnival Cruise Line’s new port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key, are now open for bookings.

Carnival Cruise Line opened around 400 cruises for bookings that will visit the first port that is being designed specifically for Carnival cruise ships. The port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest cruise ships at a time.  The port will be located on the south side of Grand Bahama Island and will have a mile long beach, the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean/Bahamas, and activities for adults and families.

The 400 cruises will take place on 12 ships that will depart from eight homeports in the U.S.  The first Carnival ships will visit Celebration Key in July 2025.

The first 12 Carnival cruise ships that will visit Celebration Key on cruises are:

  • Carnival Celebration from PortMiami starting on July 20, 2025
  • Carnival Conquest from PortMiami starting on July 18, 2025
  • Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral starting on July 19, 2025
  • Carnival Freedom from Port Canaveral starting on July 19, 2025
  • Carnival Glory from Port Canaveral starting on July 21, 2025
  • Carnival Dream from Galveston starting on July 26, 2025
  • Carnival Legend from Galveston (on 10 day Exotic Caribbean cruises in 2025)
  • Carnival Liberty from New Orleans starting on July 20, 2025
  • Carnival Pride from Baltimore starting on July 20, 2025
  • Carnival Elation from Jacksonville starting on July 21, 2025
  • Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk starting on October 18, 2025
  • Carnival Spirit from Mobile starting on November 2, 2025

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on opening another 100 cruises to Celebration Key for bookings over the next few months on six additional Carnival Funships.

“As the first port destination exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line guests, Celebration Key will provide the ultimate Carnival fun in the sun, immersed in the natural beauty of Grand Bahama. Our guests have a wide range of ships, homeports and itineraries that visit our new exclusive destination to choose from,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “And we’ve seen that there is a lot of interest in Celebration Key as thousands of Carnival guests signed up over the last week to be the first to know about the itineraries and features. The July 2025 opening will be here before we know it, and we are working closely with the Bahamian Government and the local Grand Bahama community to make this the premier exclusive cruise port destination in the Caribbean. We plan to announce further details on what guests can expect to experience while there in the near future.”

Carnival Cruise Line will release more specifics on the phase one features and development timeline for Celebration Key in the near future.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
