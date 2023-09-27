Cruise Line’s First Ship Will Have a 9,500 Sq. Ft. Suite

In 2025, a new cruise line will set sail on their maiden voyage and their first ship will have a 9,500 sq. ft. suite located in the funnel.



Four Seasons is the latest hotel brand to launch a cruise line and their Four Seasons Yachts brand will begin sailing in late 2025. The first vessel will have 95 suites with each one having its own private terrace. The terrace decks will range from 100 square feet to 5,000 square feet.



The Funnel Suite will have a combined 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. It will include a private wading pool and dedicated spa area. The suite will have floor to ceiling wraparound windows offering 280 degree views. The glass in the Funnel Suite will cost $4.5 million and will be an engineering innovation.

The Yacht is promising to set a new standard for privacy and offer an all suite, residential style product.

The ship will have the largest pool deck in its class to create the utmost leisure and relaxation area. This space will also be able to transform into an outdoor theatre and event space. The pool will be 66 feet long, one of the largest at sea.

The Yacht will have a marina giving guests easy access to a world of water sports adventure filled with state-of-the-art water toys while in port.

“Four Seasons Yachts represents a key pillar of our future growth and strategic vision, as we look to capitalize on new opportunities and build brand differentiation through immersive luxury experiences,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. “The inaugural Yacht is a manifestation of this vision, offering a world-class Four Seasons experience, at sea and on land, marked by the genuine, personalized service that our guests know and love.”

Four Seasons Yachts’ maiden season will sail in the Caribbean and Mediterranean from 2025 through 2026.

The cruise line’s yachts will be build by Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders that builds cruise ships for many of the major cruise lines.