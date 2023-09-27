Epic Cruise From Miami Will Have 55 Late Night and Overnight Port Visits

A cruise line has announced an epic new cruise from Miami in 2026 that will span 155 nights and have 55 late night or overnight port visits.

Azamara, a small ship destination focused cruise line, has announced their 2026 world cruise that will depart from Miami, Florida on January 6, 2026. The cruise will end in Barcelona, Spain 155 nights later after visiting over 35 countries.

During the cruise, the ship will have 55 late night and overnights, 60 extended destination days, 10 AzAmazing evenings, three exclusive World Cruise events, and visit Seven Wonders of the World.

The cruise will include over $22,000 in exclusive amenities that include $3,000 in spending money, $4,000 in shore excursion credits, gratuities, premium beverage package upgrades, WiFi, laundry service, and more.

The Seven Wonders of the World that the cruise will visit are:

Chichen Itza

Christ the Redeemer

Taj Mahal

Machu Picchu

Roman Colosseum

The Great Wall of China

Petra

“We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests the unique opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all seven wonders of the world, while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary.”

Azamara’s 2026 World Cruise will take place on their newest ship, Azamara Onward.