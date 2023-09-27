Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsEpic Cruise From Miami Will Have 55 Late Night and Overnight Port...

Epic Cruise From Miami Will Have 55 Late Night and Overnight Port Visits

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has announced an epic new cruise from Miami in 2026 that will span 155 nights and have 55 late night or overnight port visits.

Azamara, a small ship destination focused cruise line, has announced their 2026 world cruise that will depart from Miami, Florida on January 6, 2026. The cruise will end in Barcelona, Spain 155 nights later after visiting over 35 countries.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

During the cruise, the ship will have 55 late night and overnights, 60 extended destination days, 10 AzAmazing evenings, three exclusive World Cruise events, and visit Seven Wonders of the World.

Sponsored Links

The cruise will include over $22,000 in exclusive amenities that include $3,000 in spending money, $4,000 in shore excursion credits, gratuities, premium beverage package upgrades, WiFi, laundry service, and more.

The Seven Wonders of the World that the cruise will visit are:

  • Chichen Itza
  • Christ the Redeemer
  • Taj Mahal
  • Machu Picchu
  • Roman Colosseum
  • The Great Wall of China
  • Petra

“We are thrilled to welcome our world cruisers on this journey of a lifetime,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. “Our 2026 World Cruise offers our guests the unique opportunity to uncover a new perspective on a wide variety of cultures and visit all seven wonders of the world, while enjoying some of the most exclusive and specially curated events throughout this exciting itinerary.”

Azamara’s 2026 World Cruise will take place on their newest ship, Azamara Onward.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsEpic Cruise From Miami Will Have 55 Late Night and Overnight Port...
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Raises Age Restriction to the Solarium
Next article
Cruise Line’s First Ship Will Have a 9,500 Sq. Ft. Suite

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,520FollowersFollow
10,043FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share