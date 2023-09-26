Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Raises Age Restriction to the Solarium

Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is making a change to who is allowed in the Solarium on their cruise ships.

Solarium on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas

The Solarium is located near the front on Royal Caribbean cruise ships and up until now, only those who are 16 and older were allowed in it.

The world’s largest cruise line is raising the age limit and making the Solarium for passengers who are 18 and older. The cruise line said that the reason for the change was to make the “adults only” areas on the ship consistent so they all have the same age restrictions.

The Solarium can vary in amenities depending on the Royal Caribbean class of ship.  Some are completely enclosed while others have a retractable roof.

However, they all have a pool, hot tubs, and loungers in this area.

