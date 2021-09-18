Cruise Line Sails Out of Port Canaveral for the First Time

MSC Cruises sailed out of Port Canaveral for the first time this week when one of their cruise ships sailed a three night cruise to the Bahamas.



This is the first time that MSC Cruises has had a cruise ship homeport at Port Canaveral. MSC Divina will sail three, four, and seven night cruises from the port to the Bahamas and Eastern/Western Caribbean.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises to Port Canaveral and excited to be the home port for the beautiful MSC Divina,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “This exciting new partnership speaks to our commitment to excellence and the investments we’ve made in our cruise operations. We’re looking forward to working together with our new cruise partner providing the best possible experience for their guests.”

MSC Divina’s return to sea not only expands MSC Cruises’ U.S. presence to a brand-new home port, but also marks the cruise line’s 11th ship to resume operations globally.

“We are thrilled to bring MSC Divina to Port Canaveral and offer our guests even more choice when cruising with us from the U.S.,” said Rubén Rodriguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “Following the successful return of MSC Meraviglia, we are excited to see our guests so eager to get back to sea, especially as the winter holiday season approaches. By bringing MSC Cruises’ world of discovery to this accessible port — near popular attractions and major cities like Orlando, Tampa and South Florida — our guests have an ideal opportunity to take a much-deserved family vacation.”

MSC Divina was built in 2011, is 1,093 ft. long, 124 ft. wide and is 139,072 gross tons in size. The cruise ship has 1,751 staterooms and 1,388 crew members to accommodate 4,345 passengers.

Inspired by MSC Cruises’ godmother and award-winning actress Sophia Loren, MSC Divina brings elegance and sophistication with the detailed European-inspired design MSC Cruises is known for.

The on board MSC Aurea Spa offers cruisers a range of treatments as well as a thermal area to relax and rejuvenate throughout the cruise. Guests will also find an array of entertainment options with onboard activities including a waterslide, F1 Simulator, 4D cinema and a gaming arcade.

Additionally, guests can marvel at one of the largest theaters at sea, with 1,600 unobstructed seats, showcasing full-scale theatrical productions each evening of the cruise.