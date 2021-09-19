Carnival Cruise Line Now Has 10 Cruise Ships Offering Cruises

With the addition of Carnival Glory resuming cruises today, Carnival Cruise Line now has ten ships back in service.



Passengers began boarding Carnival Glory today for a seven night cruise to The Bahamas from New Orleans. This is the first cruise to leave from the city in a year and a half.

To commemorate the occasion, a “Back to Fun” event was held in the terminal during which Carnival Cruise Line’s Vice President of Guest Operations Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival Glory Captain Nicola Iaccarino and Port of New Orleans President and CEO Brandy D. Christian cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

Carnival Glory is among the first in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet to feature the line’s stunning new red, white and blue hull design that pays homage to maritime tradition and its legacy as America’s Cruise Line. Popular features on the ship include Guy’s Burger Joint developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, BlueIguana Cantina, the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar, and a WaterWorks aqua park.

Sponsored Links



On November 1, Carnival Valor will join Carnival Glory in New Orleans and resume its popular short cruise schedule of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico. With Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor, Carnival Cruise Line expects to carry 400,000 passengers annually from New Orleans – more than any cruise operator.

“Carnival Cruise Line has been a part of the New Orleans community for more than 25 years and we’re absolutely thrilled to provide our guests an opportunity to get Back to Fun, while supporting the local economy in one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival is the number one cruise operator from New Orleans with the greatest variety of cruise choices and itineraries and we are so happy to bring our unique brand of fun back to this fantastic city.”

The remaining 14 ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet will reenter service later this year or in early 2022.