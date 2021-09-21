Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Price is Right and the Fastest Drop Dry Slides at Sea

Norwegian Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Norwegian Prima, will wow cruisers with the first three story race track at sea, the fastest freefall drop dry slides, and Price is Right LIVE on NCL along with other popular gameshows.



Norwegian Prima is scheduled to debut next summer and Norwegian Cruise Line has announced show-stopping entertainment all around the cruise ship.

On the top deck of the ship will be the first three story race track at sea that will be 22% larger than the track that is on Norwegian Encore. The go-karts will race up to 30 mph on the track that will go around and through the cruise ship’s funnel.



For guests looking for the most extreme adrenaline rush at sea, Norwegian Prima will flaunt The Drop, the world’s first freefall dry slide where users will experience a 10-story plunge reaching the highest G-forces of any cruise line; more Gs than an accelerating F1 racecar, leaving racer’s hearts with the thrill of a lifetime.

Sponsored Links



The edge-of-your-seat experience takes a competitive turn with The Rush, featuring dueling dry slides where guests can race each other for the ultimate in bragging rights.



Legendary game shows that will be on Norwegian Prima include:

“The Price is Right LIVE on NCL” where guests will “Come on Down,” and bid their way to participate in pricing games and have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win big in the showcase showdown.

where guests will “Come on Down,” and bid their way to participate in pricing games and have the opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win big in the showcase showdown. “Supermarket Sweep LIVE on NCL” the Prima Theater and Nightclub will transform into a full-scale grocery store, where teams of contestants will race the aisles in a fast-paced game show of trivia questions, product knowledge and speed.

the Prima Theater and Nightclub will transform into a full-scale grocery store, where teams of contestants will race the aisles in a fast-paced game show of trivia questions, product knowledge and speed. “ Press Your Luck LIVE on NCL” brings a suspense at sea to an American family favorite game classic, as guests are up against the big board to answer trivia questions in hopes to win big.

brings a suspense at sea to an American family favorite game classic, as guests are up against the big board to answer trivia questions in hopes to win big. “ Beat the Clock LIVE on NCL” is the ultimate team competition game where guests will need luck, speed and strategy to complete hilarious challenges; all against the clock.

is the ultimate team competition game where guests will need luck, speed and strategy to complete hilarious challenges; all against the clock. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Prima

From the powerhouse production team that brought “Jersey Boys” with current residence on Norwegian Bliss, comes “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” This is the story of Donna Summer’s meteoric rise from young starlet to the Queen of Disco featuring a score of more than 20 of Summer’s mega hits including “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” and “Hot Stuff.” The 75-minute immersive production will be a first at sea where the theater itself transforms into a full disco and guests can become a part of the show and dance to Summer’s all-time medleys.

Taking guests from the disco glam of “Summer” to the neon lights of “Light Balance Universe” featuring Light Balance the golden buzzer winner from “America’s Got Talent,” the one-of-a-kind dance crew brings their jaw-dropping visual effects and style to Norwegian Prima. Guests will experience high-energy choreography and acrobatics while partaking in a multisensory light spectacular.

All of Norwegian Prima’s headlining acts including some of the new onboard experiences will take center stage in this groundbreaking transformational theater. The three-story venue, designed to seamlessly convert the space from a state-of-the art performance stage to expansive dance floor, will feature a customizable seating layout and awe-inspiring moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and is nearly half the size of the venue.

The extravagant high-energy nightclub’s SENSORIA theme provides clubgoers an out-of-body experience where they can dance late into the night and enjoy a kaleidoscope of high-energy music and innovative special effects.

Check Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Prima