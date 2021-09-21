Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Hits Comeback Milestone

Carnival Cruise Line Hits Comeback Milestone

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line reached a comeback milestone this past weekend when two more cruise ships reentered service.  With the addition of Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory now offering cruises, half of Carnival’s U.S. fleet is now back in action.

Beginning with its return to guest operations on July 3 with Carnival Vista, Carnival Cruise Line is operating from seven U.S. homeports including Miami, Galveston, Seattle, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore and New Orleans.

“Having half of our U.S. fleet back in operations provides positive economic impact in our homeports and port of call destinations, along with giving our guests their much-needed vacations and helping our crew support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of our travel advisor partners, business partners and port and destinations partners.”

Carnival Dream became the third Carnival cruise ship to operate year-round from Galveston when it departed this weekend on a six-day Caribbean cruise, while Carnival Glory is the first ship to set sail from the Port of New Orleans, operating a seven-day voyage to The Bahamas.

With 11 cruise ships already in guest operations, including the introduction of Carnival’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, additional vessels will resume service throughout the fall and into early 2022 as Carnival Cruise Line’s successful restart of operations continues.

Carnival Cruise Line Hits Comeback Milestone
RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Now Has 10 Cruise Ships Offering Cruises

Ben Souza -
With the addition of Carnival Glory resuming cruises today, Carnival Cruise Line now has ten ships back in service. Passengers began boarding Carnival Glory today...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Names Cruise Directors for Next 7 Ships Resuming Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cruise directors that will serve on the next seven cruise ships that are resuming cruises. Carnival Cruise Line currently...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Another U.S. Cruise Port Reopens As Carnival Brings Back Another Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
The Port of Baltimore became the latest cruise port in the U.S. to reopen when passengers began boarding a Carnival Cruise Line ship earlier...
Read more

