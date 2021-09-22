Royal Caribbean Revises Check-In Window for Cruises

Royal Caribbean has revised the check-in window for cruises to make sure that guests have the latest, most up-to-date health info available before their sailing.



The check-in window for Royal Caribbean cruises has been condensed from 90 days down to 45 days before the cruise. The cruise line recommends that all guests download the Royal Caribbean app so their check-in process will be streamlined and so that they can take advantage of enhanced features.

The Royal Caribbean mobile app allows for:

Contactless online check-in

Check-in your entire party under your reservation

Passport scanning

Uploading security photo

Selecting required “Arrival Appointment”

Complete health questionnaire 24 hours prior to sailing

In addition, the mobile app makes the muster drill a breeze. Guests can launch the Safety Briefing in the app in the terminal or once onboard. All guests must complete the Safety Briefing at their assigned assembly station in order for the ship to sail.

Sponsored Links



The app can also send push notifications about health protocols and necessary action items related to your cruise.

The Royal Caribbean app is a free download in the Google Play Store and App Store.