Royal Caribbean Revises Check-In Window for Cruises

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has revised the check-in window for cruises to make sure that guests have the latest, most up-to-date health info available before their sailing.

The check-in window for Royal Caribbean cruises has been condensed from 90 days down to 45 days before the cruise. The cruise line recommends that all guests download the Royal Caribbean app so their check-in process will be streamlined and so that they can take advantage of enhanced features.

The Royal Caribbean mobile app allows for:

  • Contactless online check-in
  • Check-in your entire party under your reservation
  • Passport scanning
  • Uploading security photo
  • Selecting required “Arrival Appointment”
  • Complete health questionnaire 24 hours prior to sailing

In addition, the mobile app makes the muster drill a breeze. Guests can launch the Safety Briefing in the app in the terminal or once onboard. All guests must complete the Safety Briefing at their assigned assembly station in order for the ship to sail.

The app can also send push notifications about health protocols and necessary action items related to your cruise.

The Royal Caribbean app is a free download in the Google Play Store and App Store.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
