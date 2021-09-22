Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Extends Pause for Cruises in Australia

Princess Cruises Extends Pause for Cruises in Australia

By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises is extending their pause for cruises in Australia and New Zealand through January 27, 2022 due to uncertainty in the region.

As a result of the pause extension, Coral Princess voyages through January 17 are cancelled and Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess seasons through to March 2022 are being cancelled.

“It became apparent we would not be able to deliver planned deployment of Royal Princess and Sapphire Princess in Australia before they were due to start their published northern hemisphere voyages,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. “We recognize that guests planning cruises over the popular summer and new year holiday period will be particularly disappointed with the changes, however, we wanted to give guests as much notice as possible so they could plan their holidays with certainty.”

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, guests have the option to move to an equivalent cruise. The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ fare on their replacement cruise.

Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Holland America Line

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Give Restart Dates for More Ships

Ben Souza -
Two Carnival Corporation cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have given restart dates for more cruise ships as they bring more vessels...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Live on Princess Cruises: What It’s Like On the Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Yesterday, I embarked on a seven night cruise to Alaska out of Seattle on Majestic Princess. This cruise is special for me as it is...
Read more
Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Completes First Cruise in 15 Months

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises successfully competed their first cruise in more than 15 months when Majestic Princess returned to Seattle after a week long voyage to...
Read more

