Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a variety of six to 16 night cruises between December 2023 and April 2024.

Celebrity Cruises Edge

Highlights of Celebrity Cruises’ upcoming 2023/24 season Down Under include:

  • Uniquely themed itineraries including ‘Sun and Beach Escapes’, ‘Food and Wine Classics’, and ‘Five Star Getaways’, providing deeper immersion into the region’s unique culture, brought to life through enhanced onboard and shoreside programming.
  • Overnight opportunities in Cairns, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; and Hobart, Tasmania, for guests to take in more of the wonders of the magnificent surroundings.
  • A new port visiting the scenic Kangaroo Island, one of Australia’s most vibrant nature reserves.
  • Every New Zealand sailing exploring both the North and South islands of this incredibly scenic country;
  • A sun-filled South Pacific itinerary transporting guests to some of the world’s most beautiful islands – New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Mystery Island.

“Our new advertising campaign poses a question, ‘Isn’t it time?’ to treat ourselves and to get out and experience the world, again. There’s no better way to experience this amazing part of the world than on our award-winning, transformational Celebrity Edge,” said Celebrity Cruises President & CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “She’s a luxury boutique hotel, Michelin-quality dining, a luxurious spa retreat with the world at your service. We are so excited to offer such a truly special vacation experience Down Under.”

Celebrity Cruises Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and APAC, Tim Jones, said: “Celebrity Edge has changed how people view a cruise holiday and she is in a class of her own with a plethora of firsts onboard. We have long-anticipated her arrival to the region – this is a moment of real celebration for Australian travellers and Celebrity Cruises.”

Named ‘one of the world’s greatest places’ by Time Magazine, Celebrity Edge is widely regarded as the most innovative cruise ship on earth.

The cruise ship’s onboard experience stands apart from anything else at sea, creating an exciting modern cruising experience with its contemporary interior and unique outward-facing design offering guests unparalleled views of the sea and the destinations visited.

These newly announced cruises will open for bookings on October 14, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
