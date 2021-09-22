Royal Caribbean Now Accepts Mixed Vaccinations for U.S. Cruises

Royal Caribbean is now accepting mixed vaccinations for cruises that leave from a U.S. port.

The CDC is now recognizing a mixed combination of mRNA COVID-19 (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines as fully vaccinated. Up until now, those who received one dose of Pfizer and one of Moderna were unable to cruise from a U.S. port.

Now that the CDC is recognizing those with mixed vaccines as fully vaccinated, Royal Caribbean is now allowing adults 12 years and older to take a cruise from the U.S. as long as 14 days has past since the second dose.