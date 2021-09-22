Cruise Line’s New Suite Will Cost $11,000 Per Night

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled details on their latest Regent Suite, a $11,000 per night suite that will be on their next new luxury cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.



The Regent Suite on Seven Seas Grandeur will be 4,443 square feet in size, cost $11,000 per night, and the suite opened for bookings today. Nine different types of marble are being used to create his and her vanity units, the bathtub, heated loungers and much of the walls and flooring.

The bathroom offers guests a complete in-suite spa experience with a treatment area offering unlimited complimentary spa services, sauna, steam room and a choice of luxurious bath amenities including soaps and lotions from Guerlain, L’Occitane and Bottega Veneta, among a host of other beauty and well-being amenities.

Sponsored Links



In-suite spa, measuring , and a sauna. Other bathroom amenities include a circular shower with a steam function for an opulent spa-like experience, a marble tub overlooking the ocean, dual vanities with spacious custom illumination and DAD-designed towel bars.

The suite’s unrivaled ocean views, placing a “jewel-box” shower in the center of the space and a jetted bathtub joining heated loungers adjacent to the window wall.

The suite also offers unobstructed 270-degree views from the 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Guests can enjoy these stunning vistas either on deck in their very own Tresse Minipool, or in new space, the glass-enclosed “Parlor” offering guests serene skylight relaxation.

The Regent Suite, which can host up to 6 guests, also has a separate guest bedroom with private bathroom.

Additional features include 3 walk-in closets, and the exclusive use of private dining room The Study, an up to 12-person dining experience, which is hidden between specialty restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse.

Guests of the Regent Suite enjoy a vast range of complimentary and luxurious amenities including:

First-class air

A dedicated personal butler

A personal car with driver and guide in every port

Unlimited spa services in suite

Unlimited laundry and dry cleaning

A selection of luxurious bed linens and pillow menu

A selection of aromatic suite fragrances

One sumptuous in-suite caviar service

Daily canapes

Personalized stationery

Shoe-shine service

Free WiFi

Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins November 2023 and discovers the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with a wonderful range of 17 sailings in the regions, plus 2 transatlantic voyages.