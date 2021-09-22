Cruise News Cruise Line's New Suite Will Cost $11,000 Per Night

Cruise Line’s New Suite Will Cost $11,000 Per Night

By Ben Souza
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled details on their latest Regent Suite, a $11,000 per night suite that will be on their next new luxury cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.

The Regent Suite on Seven Seas Grandeur will be 4,443 square feet in size, cost $11,000 per night, and the suite opened for bookings today. Nine different types of marble are being used to create his and her vanity units, the bathtub, heated loungers and much of the walls and flooring.

The bathroom offers guests a complete in-suite spa experience with a treatment area offering unlimited complimentary spa services, sauna, steam room and a choice of luxurious bath amenities including soaps and lotions from Guerlain, L’Occitane and Bottega Veneta, among a host of other beauty and well-being amenities.

In-suite spa, measuring , and a sauna. Other bathroom amenities include a circular shower with a steam function for an opulent spa-like experience, a marble tub overlooking the ocean, dual vanities with spacious custom illumination and DAD-designed towel bars.

The suite’s unrivaled ocean views, placing a “jewel-box” shower in the center of the space and a jetted bathtub joining heated loungers adjacent to the window wall.

The suite also offers unobstructed 270-degree views from the 1,227 square-foot wraparound veranda overlooking the bow of the ship. Guests can enjoy these stunning vistas either on deck in their very own Tresse Minipool, or in new space, the glass-enclosed “Parlor” offering guests serene skylight relaxation.

The Regent Suite, which can host up to 6 guests, also has a separate guest bedroom with private bathroom.

Additional features include 3 walk-in closets, and the exclusive use of private dining room The Study, an up to 12-person dining experience, which is hidden between specialty restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse.

Guests of the Regent Suite enjoy a vast range of complimentary and luxurious amenities including:

  • First-class air
  • A dedicated personal butler
  • A personal car with driver and guide in every port
  • Unlimited spa services in suite
  • Unlimited laundry and dry cleaning
  • A selection of luxurious bed linens and pillow menu
  • A selection of aromatic suite fragrances
  • One sumptuous in-suite caviar service
  • Daily canapes
  • Personalized stationery
  • Shoe-shine service
  • Free WiFi

Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins November 2023 and discovers the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with a wonderful range of 17 sailings in the regions, plus 2 transatlantic voyages.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Resume Service

Regent Seven Seas Cruises became the latest cruise line to resume service when one of their cruise ships began sailing with passengers for the...
Another Caribbean Cruise Port Reopening to Cruise Ships Next Week

Another Caribbean cruise port will reopen to cruise ships next week when Celebrity Equinox visits St. Kitts and Nevis. On September 14, the Federation of...
Cruise Line Sends Ship to House Workers Helping Restore Power in Louisiana

A cruise line is sending a ship down to Louisiana to house workers who are helping restore power after Hurricane Ida passed through the...
