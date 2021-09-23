Cruise News Carnival Will Have 42 Cruise Ships In Service By the End of...

Carnival Will Have 42 Cruise Ships In Service By the End of October

By Ben Souza
Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating over 80 cruise ships on nine cruise lines, is on pace to have 42 cruise ships back in service by the end of October.

The 42 ships will be across eight of Carnival’s cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and AIDA Cruises.

“Based on our initial restart of guest cruise operations across eight brands, it is clear from our guests that there is tremendous confidence in our brands, our health and safety protocols, and the return of cruising as one of the world’s most popular vacations,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “As the restart of cruising continues to gain momentum and create positive economic activity for people who depend on our industry to make a living, we look forward to serving our guests with more than half our fleet capacity returning in October, while delivering a great guest experience and serving the best interests of public health. Our highest responsibility and top priority remains compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our shipboard and shoreside personnel, and the communities we visit.”

By the end of October, over half of Carnival’s ships will be back in service.

Carnival’s North America Cruise Lines:

  • Carnival Cruise Line plans to have 13 cruise ships sailing in October and a total of 17 ships by the end of 2021.
  • Princess Cruises plans to have six ships sailing in October, with eight total ships in operation by the end of 2021.
  • Holland America Line plans to have four ships in operation in October, with a total of six ships in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the cruise line has announced plans for all 11 ships in its fleet to be in service by spring 2022.
  • Seabourn plans to operate its full fleet by spring 2022, including a new expedition ship with its first sailing in April 2022, totaling six ships in service next year.

Carnival’s Europe & Asia Cruise Lines:

  • Costa Cruises plans to have five ships in operation in October, with a total of six ships in operation by the end of 2021.
  • AIDA Cruises plans to have eight ships in operation in October, with a total of 10 ships in operation by the end of 2021.
  • P&O Cruises (UK) plans to have three ships in operation in October, with a total of four ships in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the cruise line has announced plans to operate its full fleet by spring 2022.
  • Cunard plans to have two of the three ships in its fleet in operation by the end of the year. Additionally, the cruise line has announced plans to resume operations with its remaining ship in spring 2022.

Carnival Corporation is expecting to have 65% of their global fleet back in service by the end of 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
