Carnival Cruise Ship Gets Name Change

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has officially changed the name of Carnival Victory to Carnival Radiance as the vessel is in the final stages of a $200 million makeover.

Carnival Radiance is now the cruise line’s third Sunshine class cruise ship and the vessel is scheduled to leave Spain on October 18. Carnival Radiance will homeport in Long Beach, California but will first makes stops in Miami and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The cruise ship will begin sailing from Long Beach on December 13 offering three and four night cruises to Baha, Mexico.  The three night weekend cruises will stop in Ensenada and the four night cruises will add a port stop at Catalina Island.

Carnival Radiance features all of the Carnival Cruise Line’s popular Fun Ship 2.0 dining, beverage and entertainment spaces as well as Big Chicken, a casual poolside restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal that debuted on Mardi Gras earlier this year.

From new dining choices such as the Cucina del Capitano to expanded entertainment venues like the multi-purpose Liquid Lounge and one of the largest and most luxurious Cloud 9 Spas at sea, Carnival Radiance will offer an abundance of ways for guests to Choose Fun from the West Coast.

“The transformation of Carnival Victory has been in the works for quite some time but we’re delighted that she can now be officially be called Carnival Radiance — the newest member of our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Radiance features all of our most popular spaces and provides a truly unique and exciting vacation option for the Southern California short cruise market.”

A traditional naming ceremony will be held once Carnival Radiance arrives in Long Beach.

Carnival Radiance joins Carnival Miracle which will reposition to Long Beach September 27 to operate short cruises to Mexico, as well as Carnival Panorama sailing week-long voyages to the Mexican Riviera.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
