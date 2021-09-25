Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Adds Unique Cruise to Greenland

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Unique Cruise to Greenland

By Ben Souza
There’s good news for Carnival cruisers who are looking to take a longer cruise. Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled a unique two week cruise that will set sail to Greenland from the U.S. in 2023.

The 14 night cruise to Greenland and Canada will sail roundtrip from Baltimore, Maryland on Carnival Legend from September 2, 2023 until September 16, 2023.  This voyage is unique for Carnival Cruise Line as they don’t offer many two week roundtrip cruises, let alone a cruise with port stops in Greenland.

Port stops on the two week cruise include:

  • Nanortalik, Greenland
  • Qaqortoq, Greenland
  • St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada
  • Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Canada
  • Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

Carnival Legend offers more space per passenger than any other Carnival cruise ship.  The 88,500 gross ton cruise ship carries 2,124 passengers at double occupancy.

Carnival Legend has been in service since 2002 and has 1,062 staterooms.

Carnival Legend will reenter service in November and the cruise ship is scheduled to homeport in Baltimore through at least April 2024.

Ben Souza
