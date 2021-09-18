Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises Extend Future Cruise Credits

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have extended their Future Cruise Credits to include and cruises and their Cruise with Confidence program.



The two cruise lines are now allowing Future Cruise Credits to be used on cruises that depart on or before December 31, 2022, or one year from the original sail date. (whichever is later)

The Future Cruise Credits (FCC) must be redeemed by April 30, 2022. Those who already redeemed their FCC will also be allowed to move to a sailing that departs between September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

Also, guests who purchased COVID-19 Assistance Coverage will enjoy an extension until the end of 2021.

Sponsored Links



Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises’ Cruise with Confidence program allows guests to cancel their cruise up until 48 hours before sailing in exchange for a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

All active bookings confirmed on or before October 31, 2021 for cruises on both cruise lines through April 2022 (excluding Chartered sailings) are included in the Cruise with Confidence program.